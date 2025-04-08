Texas’ Tre Johnson Declares for NBA Draft

University of Texas guard Tre Johnson is declaring for the NBA Draft, according to ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony.

Johnson is leaving after his freshman season after a successful season for the Longhorns. Currently ranked as the fifth best prospect in the 2025 NBA draft, he averaged 19.9 points per game and 39.7% from the three-point line. While Texas fell in the first four in the NCAA tournament, Johnson finished the game with 23 points and six rebounds. Though talented, Johnson understands there’s work that needs to be done to compete at the NBA level, and studies several players with a similar build to himself.

“I’m a big basketball nerd, so I’m spending a lot of time watching film, both full games and individual players on Synergy. I like to watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander because we have similar body types. Devin Booker, with how he scores and his footwork coming off pindowns, and also Klay Thompson with the Warriors, seeing how he uses different actions.”

The 6’6″ guard has the skillset of a modern NBA wing, with prolific shot making ability and the length to disrupt on defense. His physical profile has many similarities to former NBA guard Richard “Rip” Hamilton, who was known for his midrange game and off the ball movement. With the young guard already studying film and working, he could be an easy pick at five in the NBA draft for a team needing wing scoring.

Texas guard Tre Johnson is declaring for the NBA Draft, and he should find his name called early on June 25th in New York.