Adam Silver Addresses Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Trade Saga

The Toronto Raptors find themselves stuck in a strange position right now. The team publicly agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that would reunite them with Kawhi Leonard, who helped Toronto win the 2019 NBA Finals. However, with Leonard at the center of the league’s investigation into the Clippers and their alleged salary cap circumvention, the Raptors have put a pause on these trade talks.

This situation is rather unprecedented, because on paper, this deal is already done, but the results of the league’s investigation could change everything. Many folks figured the league stepped in and told Toronto to hold off on pulling the trigger on this trade, but according to commissioner Adam Silver, that is not the case.

Adam Silver Clears the Air on Kawhi Leonard Trade Saga

After Los Angeles unloaded several key players ahead of the trade deadline last year, Leonard’s name began to pop up in rumors. Once the Raptors showed interest in reuniting with Leonard, a deal came together quickly, as the team agreed to send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, three first-round picks, and two second-round picks to L.A. in exchange for the future Hall of Famer.

The problem is that Leonard and the Clippers have been the subject of an NBA investigation for nearly a year now. Leonard and the team have been accused of working with a now-defunct company called Aspiration, with the belief being that the company was created merely as a way for L.A. to circumvent the salary cap by paying the two-way superstar a partnership fee, rather than giving him more money on his NBA deal, which would count towards the salary cap.

Toronto knew about the investigation, but it curiously agreed to acquire Leonard, only to freeze the deal at the last second. The assumption was that Silver told the two teams to table the trade until the investigation was complete, but according to the man himself, both the Raptors and the Clippers agreed to wait and see what the results of the investigation end up being.

“I just want to clarify so everyone understands: The league did not pause the trade,” Silver said when speaking to reporters. “The parties to the trade made a decision not to go forward, given that the investigation remained open and any possible impact on Kawhi or his contract was yet to be known. They chose not to live with that uncertainty. But that was well known before the trade was proposed … The investigation needs to run its course.”

Raptors Quest to Trade for Kawhi Leonard Takes Another Hit

It’s tough to know how concerned Toronto should be about this investigation, but it’s clear that it has to be somewhat of an issue for the team moving forward. Simply put, if it wasn’t on the team’s radar, this deal would have already been finalized. The fact that it is on the back burner currently indicates that this is an issue the front office takes seriously.

There isn’t a firm timetable on when this investigation will be completed, but Silver made it clear that he is hoping it gets wrapped up before the end of the summer. That would be a long time for the Raptors to wait, as many of their other offseason plans have been put on hold while they wait for clarity on this trade. It’s not an ideal situation, but at this point, Toronto has no choice but to wait and see what happens with Leonard.