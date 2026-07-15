Adam Silver Gives Timetable On Kawhi Leonard Investigation

The Toronto Raptors are patiently waiting for the NBA to conclude their long investigation of Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams can’t fully complete the trade until Toronto is aware of the results and any punishment heading Leonard’s way. The investigation on whether the Clippers and Leonard broke NBA rules by creating a phony endorsement deal has been going on for almost a full year now.

Silver shared the following update today after the news of the trade not being official until the investigation ends:

“I’m hopeful that it will wrap up this summer. The league did not pause the trade. The parties to the trade made a decision not to go forward given that the investigation remained open. The investigation needs to run its course.”

The summer season was named by Silver as to when the league should be done gathering all the details. Toronto is the most frustrated party involved here since a negative ruling can drastically change everything they planned for.

A long suspension would erase the purpose of trading for Leonard ahead of next season. Raptors fans are already excited about reuniting with the superstar who led them to the only NBA Championship in franchise history, but the league has cooled down the joy.

Could The Toronto Raptors Cancel Trade?

Toronto could easily shut down the trade in the case of a lengthy suspension since they are giving up All-Star Brandon Ingram. Leonard and the Clippers would be the ones to suffer more since they’d be getting punished while forced to stay together after a planned split.

The Clippers would lose their offseason hope of signing young free agent Peyton Watson to become part of the future. Raptors fans would suffer from losing something they’ve already been sold on as happening since Leonard’s return is a big deal.

Everyone involved would suffer more for the trade getting canceled to put more pressure on Silver and the rest of the NBA decision makers here. An official ruling should come by August or September at the latest according to Silver. Neither team will have time to change course for other plans if the investigation drags on longer once other teams finish their offseason moves.

Why Adam Silver Is Getting Blamed

The NBA is under fire for wasting too much time and not figuring out this dilemma much faster. Silver started the investigation before the regular season started and refused to finish it during the regular season.

Many fans and pundits believe that Silver didn’t want to ruin the Clippers season and intentionally made sure no punishment came to harm Leonard’s rebound season. Leonard played his best basketball after the James Harden midseason trade to set up the Clippers trading him now with his value back at a higher level.

Toronto felt it was worth going after Leonard now to raise their ceiling and appease fans by bringing back a fan favorite. Silver may ruin the Raptors offseason by punishing Leonard so long after the league found out about this story. The investigation is already too long with fans ready to trash Silver over his upcoming ruling.