Raptors Legend Sends Strong Message on Kawhi Leonard Trade Drama

The Toronto Raptors currently find themselves in a tough situation this offseason. The team reportedly has agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that would reunite them with Kawhi Leonard, but as of right now, the deal is on hold as the NBA continues to investigate his involvement in the Clippers’ alleged salary cap circumvention scheme.

In a perfect world, Toronto would acquire Leonard, but nobody knows what the results of this investigation will end up being. As a result, the team and its fans are keeping close tabs on the situation, with franchise legend Chris Bosh recently weighing in on the Leonard trade drama with a strong message.

Chris Bosh Weighs in on Kawhi Leonard Trade Saga

Leonard found his way to the Raptors for the 2018-19 campaign, and he promptly led them to victory in the 2019 NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors. However, the marriage between these two sides was short-lived, as Leonard bolted for the Clippers in free agency after the season, which is where he has spent the past seven years of his career.

Once Leonard’s name popped up in trade rumors this offseason, Toronto snapped up the opportunity to reunite with the two-way superstar. The two teams agreed to a deal that would send Leonard back to the Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, three first-round picks (two unprotected selections in 2031 and 2033 and a pick swap in 2027), and a pair of second-round picks.

However, Leonard is the subject of an NBA investigation revolving around his ties to a now-defunct company called Aspiration. Allegations suggest that the Clippers circumvented the salary cap by creating a fake company that paid Leonard a large sum of money for a “partnership.” As a result, the trade is on hold, and Bosh admitted that while he would be happy to see Leonard play for Toronto, he doesn’t know what the future holds as this investigation drags on.

“I was really happy for the Raptors fans getting their champion back,” Bosh admitted in a video posted on X. “It seemed to be a clean-cut move, but now we’re in this situation.”

Raptors Stuck Between a Rock and a Hard Place with Kawhi Leonard

The offseason is continuing to roll on without the Raptors, and that has left the team in a strange spot. On one hand, it is hoping that this deal with Leonard gets done, but there are so many unknown variables. What happens if the NBA punishes Leonard for his involvement in this scheme? And if that happens, what would it take for Toronto to back out of this deal?

Until more details surface, the Raptors are stuck. They can’t really make any other moves, because several key assets are set to move in exchange for Leonard. Bosh does a great job outlining the entire situation in his aforementioned video, but at this point, all Toronto can do is wait and see what the NBA finds in its investigation of Leonard.