Toronto Raptors center Collin Murray-Boyles has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol after suffering a head injury.

The Raptors lost to the Washington Wizards 103-99 on Wednesday night, but to make matters worse, the team lost Murray-Boyles, who left the game in the first half after playing just five minutes and never returned.

Collin Murray-Boyles Placed in Concussion Protocol

Per the Raptors, Murray-Boyles was placed in the concussion protocol.

“After reassessment on Wednesday evening, has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol as a precaution. He will complete a return-to-participation process to ensure he is symptom-free before resuming full basketball activities. His status will be updated as appropriate,” the Raptors said in a statement.

In addition to Murray-Boyles being placed in concussion protocol, the Raptors also announced that swingman RJ Barrett is out for at least two weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Collin Murray-Boyles for Raptors in 2026

Murray Boyles has played in 14 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for Toronto in his sophomore season in the NBA.

Murray-Boyles was originally drafted with the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he had a terrific rookie season, making the 2nd All-Rookie Team as one of the league’s top-10 rookies last season for Toronto.

The Raptors would surely have loved to have seen Murray-Boyles take an even bigger step forward this season, but the team as a whole has really struggled as they have lost six straight games. Murray-Boyles is trying his best right now, but this team is really banged up, and so it’s not on him that the rest of the team has struggled so much this season.

Hopefully, Murray-Boyles will be healthy soon, and he can get back to the Raptors’ lineup in short order. But with Murray-Boyles out, with Barrett out, with Scottie Barnes banged up, and with Kawhi Leonard still unable to return, the Raptors are facing serious injury problems right now, and the team is going to struggle to stay afloat with so many of their key players injured and sitting on the sidelines at the moment.