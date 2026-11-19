Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic shared his reactions after the Raptors lost their sixth game in a row on Wednesday night.

With Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Kawhi Leonard all out of Toronto’s lineup, their depth was tested against the Washington Wizards, and they lost at home as the favorite against the Wizards, who won the game 103-99, sending Toronto to its sixth loss in a row.

Darko Rajakovic Reacts After Raptors Lose Again

Speaking to reporters after the game, Rajakovic shared his reaction to his team losing yet another game.

“It’s controlling what we can control. Our preparation, our work, our intentionality, how hard we play, how hard we compete. We constantly show the film to the guys: what we need to do better, how we can stay ready, and just got to build. It’s a tough moment for us right now. But I think through these tough moments, something really good and something really special is going to be born,” Rajakovic said.

Raptors Struggling Badly

The Raptors are struggling badly right now, as the team dropped to 5-10 this season, as they are clinging to a Play-In Tournament spot at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference.

This was not the start to the season that Toronto expected after they made the blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in the summer for Leonard, but he has only played two games this season due to a knee injury, which has led Toronto to really struggle with his absence, especially with Barnes also out.

Unfortunately for Toronto, they have a tough game coming up on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons on the road. But their schedule does thankfully open up a little bit after that, as they should be favored to beat two terrible teams, the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, after that.

However, Toronto then has a brutal stretch of games right after that, with matchups against the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Oklahoma City Thunder poised to be very difficult games for the Raptors to win, especially if they don’t have their starting lineup in place.