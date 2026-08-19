DeMar DeRozan Could Reunite With Former Team in Free Agency

DeMar DeRozan has been a man without a job for nearly two months. The 17-year NBA-veteran became an unrestricted free agent after being released from the Sacramento Kings on July 6 of this year.

Despite being one of the most consistent scorers the game as ever seen, DeRozan is still in search of his next NBA team. He’s become a household name in the NBA, as he’s one of just six players in NBA history to have scored at least 20.0 points per game in 12 consecutive seasons. And, he ranks No. 16 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list (26,711).

Despite his scoring prowess, the now 37-year-old guard was a casualty of the Kings shedding payroll. Just $10 million of his three-year, $76.9 million contract, originally signed with the Chicago Bulls, remained guaranteed.

DeMar DeRozan Could Potentially Return to Former Eastern Conference Team

Many teams have been rumored to be interested in bringing in the six-time All-Star. Some of those franchises include the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, and Cleveland Cavaliers. However, after a new report by NBA reporter, Brett Siegel, of ClutchPoints, DeRozan could reunite with one of his former teams, the Toronto Raptors.

“Since getting waived, multiple teams have expressed interest in signing DeRozan. There was a lot of noise initially about a potential reunion with the Toronto Raptors, and it is still possible, per @BrettSiegelNBA,” the tweet reads on Kalshi’s official X basketball account (@KalshiHoops).

DeRozan spent the first nine years of his NBA career with the Raptors. He was selected No. 9 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. He helped lead the Raptors to the playoffs five teams during his tenure there. He averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game during his nine seasons in Toronto.

While this report is new, and picking up steam, another recent report threw a different team into the DeRozan-mix. Longtime NBA Insider, Marc Stein reported that the Washington Wizards have expressed serious interest in DeRozan this offseason.

All of the teams reportedly interested in DeRozan’s services would make for interesting fits. The Raptors, Cavaliers, and Nuggets all made the playoffs last season, and could utilize the efficient scoring DeRozan provides.

The Wizards on the other hand, finished with the worst-record in the league last season (17-65). They’ve had an eventful offseason, however, drafting AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. They also acquired Trae Young and Anthony Davis last season as well as Deandre Ayton and Khris Middleton this offseason.

How Would DeRozan Fit on Raptors Current Roster?

During the 2025-26 NBA season, the Raptors made the playoffs for the first time in four years. They finished with a record of 46-36 and entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff-picture. They lost to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the First Round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Raptors boasted a balanced-attack on both ends of the floor last season. Brandon Ingram was their leading scorer last season, should be replaced by Kawhi Leonard once their offseason trade goes through. Scottie Barnes took a big leap forward, finishing No. 5 in the Defensive Player of the Year Award voting. And Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett provided solid depth on the offensive end.

DeRozan, if willing to accept a reduced role off the bench, could provide excellent depth on the offensive-end behind Leonard, Barnes, Quickley, and Barrett.