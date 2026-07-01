Former Raptors Big Man Signs With Kings

Former Toronto Raptors big man Jonathan Mogbo has signed a two-way, free-agent contract with the Sacramento Kings.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto broke the news on Tuesday that Mogbo is headed to California’s capital city, just days after the Raptors failed to make him a qualifying offer, sending him to unrestricted free agency.

“The Sacramento Kings and Jonathan Mogbo have agreed to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype . Mogbo was the 31st pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Raptors. Agent Austin Walton of NEXT Sports and Kings officials agreed to the deal,” Scotto wrote on X.

Jonathan Mogbo Flashed Some Potential With Toronto

After the Raptors took Mogbo with the first pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, he flashed some serious potential as a rookie, scoring 6.2 points and adding 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 63 games in his first season in the NBA.

However, he took a huge step backwards this past season, playing in only 40 games and averaging just 1.5 points and 1.7 boards as he fell out of favor with Toronto’s coaching staff.

While he no doubt had a bad season last year for Toronto, Mogbo is only 24 years old and is a big body at 6’9″ and 225 lbs. Things may not have worked out for him in Toronto, but now he’ll get a second life in Sacramento.

Kings Get Big Man Depth

The Kings add some big man depth here by picking up Mogbo, who will likely be at the end of the team’s bench.

With Domantas Sabonis, Maxime Raynaud, and Precious Achiuwa all ahead of him on the team’s depth chart, there doesn’t seem to be a clear path to playing time right now for Mogbo in Sacramento, especially if the team signs Jalen Duren as a restricted free agent.

That being said, we all know that injuries happen, and since it’s a two-way contract, Mogbo can also play for the Stockton Kings in the meantime. Plus, if the team trades away Sabonis, then it gives Mogbo a clearer path to getting playing time with the big-league basketball club.