Gradey Dick Shares Goodbye Toronto Post

Gradey Dick shared a goodbye post with his fans in Toronto after the Raptors traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Raptors earlier this week agreed to trade Dick, Brandon Ingram, and a horde of draft picks to the Clippers for NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard.

Now, Dick is saying goodbye to the fanbase that welcomed him into the league in 2023, when the Raptors chose him with the 23rd overall pick.

Gradey Dick Says Goodbye

On Friday, Dick took to social media to say goodbye to the city of Toronto, while thanking his fans for all the support they gave him over the years.

“TORONTO! It was a blessing and I am forever grateful to have been a Raptor. I genuinely appreciate all the love and support over the years. Memories in the 6ix that’ll last a lifetime!! I’ll always have love for the North. Thank you for everything, Toronto. On to the next chapter!” Dick wrote on his Instagram.

Clippers Welcome Gradey Dick

Now that Dick has left the Raptors, the Clippers will welcome him as he gets a fresh start in Los Angeles, one of the meccas of basketball.

Though things ultimately ended on a sour note in Toronto as the team ended up trading him away, Dick still has a pedigree as an outside shooter, and at age 22, he has plenty of time to still reach his potential in the sport.

Unfortunately for Dick, that wasn’t going to happen in Toronto, but in Los Angeles, he will get the chance to crack the team’s rotation as they are rebuilding after trading Leonard away.

Dick has just one more year left on his rookie deal, paying him $7.3 million this coming season, after which he will become a restricted free agent.

We will see how this year goes for Dick in Los Angeles, because if he does well, the team may want to re-sign him and have him stick around for the team’s rebuild since he is still so young. But if he falters again, he could be at the crossroads of his NBA career at a very young age.