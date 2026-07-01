Kendrick Perkins Reacts to Kawhi Leonard Trade: ‘I Love This’

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins praised the Toronto Raptors for trading for Kawhi Leonard, saying that “I love this” for the club.

The Raptors and Los Angeles agreed to a blockbuster trade on Tuesday just ahead of the start of NBA free agency, with the Clippers sending Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one pick swap, and two second-round picks.

While some analysts believe Toronto overpaid for an oft-injured 35-year-old player, Perkins is among those in the camp that think this was an incredible move for Toronto, which instantly becomes an NBA title contender in the Eastern Conference.

Kendrick Perkins Praises Raptors for Kawhi Leonard Trade

Reacting to the blockbuster trade between Toronto and Los Angeles, Perkins praised the Raptors for pulling the trigger on a huge move that can potentially change the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

“I love this for the Toronto Raptors. Him and Scottie Barnes, those two are ready to get their feet hot in the Eastern Conference. If you’re one of those teams outside of the Knicks, you better start making some moves, because this was a powerful move right here. That combo, that duo, is going to be right there in the same conversation with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson,” Perkins said.

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Raptors Going All In

By trading Ingram, an All-Star this past season, plus two unprotected first-round picks, Raptors GM Bobby Webster indicated that Toronto is going all in right now, because they know that Leonard only has a limited window of time.

At age 35, he likely only has a few more years left of elite play, so the Raptors wanted to capitalize on that right now and pair him up with a blooming star in Barnes. The combination of Barnes and Leonard down low, as Perkins suggested, is sure to be both offensively and defensively astute, and it could be the tandem that helps Toronto capture its second NBA Championship.

Sending away two unprotected future firsts is risky, but for the Raptors, it’s a move that they felt comfortable with, and now let’s see how it plays out.