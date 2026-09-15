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Toronto Raptors Reveal Honest Thoughts On Kawhi Leonard

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Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven
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TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors prepares to speak with Rosalyn Gold-Onwude from TNT following his buzzer beater shot to win Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors officially welcomed back Kawhi Leonard on Monday after finalizing the trade agreed to two months ago with the Los Angeles Clippers. 

After the trade became official, the Raptors shared their first thoughts on Leonard after he was part of the salary cap scandal that triggered a year-long NBA investigation into the Clippers franchise and Kawhi’s business dealings. 

What Toronto Raptors Valued From Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic - Game Four
GettyORLANDO, FL – APRIL 21: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors dives to save the ball from going out of bounds against the Orlando Magic during Game Four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Amway Center on April 21, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The Raptors defeated the Magic 107 to 85.  (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

According to the Raptors, they value Leonard’s championship mindset as they look to make a path to the title once again. 

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kawhi back to Toronto. His impact on our organization, our city, and our country is undeniable, and he embodies the competitiveness and championship mindset that we value,” Raptors general manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster said. “We believe his leadership, experience and talent will help us as we continue building toward our next championship.”

To get Leonard from the Clippers, the Raptors gave up Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round draft picks (2031 and 2033), a 2027 first-round pick swap, and two future second-round picks.

Leonard waived his $7.45 million trade kicker to ensure the Raptors remained under the NBA’s first apron. He is now expected to sign a long-term max contract extension to stay in Toronto.

Leonard is seen as a legend in Toronto after leading the franchise to its first-ever NBA championship in 2019. Shortly after the title run, he left for the Clippers.

The 35-year-old Leonard is coming off an elite individual season where he averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, finishing seventh in MVP voting and earning a spot on the Second Team All-NBA. 

In Toronto, Kawhi will step into a leadership role alongside rising young stars Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett under head coach Darko Rajakovic.

This comes mere days after Leonard was ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution following an NBA investigation into salary cap circumvention by the Clippers.

The league found that the Clippers provided improper benefits to Kawhi’s uncle and former business representative, Dennis Robertson.

He avoided a suspension, and his contract was not voided, while the Clippers took most of the punishments, as they were stripped of five first-round picks on top of suspensions for owner Steve Ballmer and general manager Lawrence Frank. 

Kawhi Leonard Moves Forward in Toronto

2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
GettyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams win over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard is moving forward in Toronto after months of uncertainty stemming from the NBA’s investigation. 

“I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family. I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap. For 15 years, my priority has been giving everything to my family, the game, and those I share the court with. As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate,” Leonard said in a statement released following the NBA’s resolution. 

Leonard is expected ot have a hero’s welcome in the Raptors franchise as he returns to the team that truly embraced him, even in just one year of his NBA career. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Toronto Raptors Reveal Honest Thoughts On Kawhi Leonard

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