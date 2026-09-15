Toronto Raptors Reveal Honest Thoughts On Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors officially welcomed back Kawhi Leonard on Monday after finalizing the trade agreed to two months ago with the Los Angeles Clippers.

After the trade became official, the Raptors shared their first thoughts on Leonard after he was part of the salary cap scandal that triggered a year-long NBA investigation into the Clippers franchise and Kawhi’s business dealings.

What Toronto Raptors Valued From Kawhi Leonard

According to the Raptors, they value Leonard’s championship mindset as they look to make a path to the title once again.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kawhi back to Toronto. His impact on our organization, our city, and our country is undeniable, and he embodies the competitiveness and championship mindset that we value,” Raptors general manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster said. “We believe his leadership, experience and talent will help us as we continue building toward our next championship.”

The trade is now official: Kawhi Leonard is once again a Toronto Raptor. https://t.co/Ph7nkUqdFx pic.twitter.com/uCexJPAtSg — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 15, 2026

To get Leonard from the Clippers, the Raptors gave up Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round draft picks (2031 and 2033), a 2027 first-round pick swap, and two future second-round picks.

Leonard waived his $7.45 million trade kicker to ensure the Raptors remained under the NBA’s first apron. He is now expected to sign a long-term max contract extension to stay in Toronto.

Leonard is seen as a legend in Toronto after leading the franchise to its first-ever NBA championship in 2019. Shortly after the title run, he left for the Clippers.

The 35-year-old Leonard is coming off an elite individual season where he averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, finishing seventh in MVP voting and earning a spot on the Second Team All-NBA.

In Toronto, Kawhi will step into a leadership role alongside rising young stars Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett under head coach Darko Rajakovic.

This comes mere days after Leonard was ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution following an NBA investigation into salary cap circumvention by the Clippers.

The league found that the Clippers provided improper benefits to Kawhi’s uncle and former business representative, Dennis Robertson.

He avoided a suspension, and his contract was not voided, while the Clippers took most of the punishments, as they were stripped of five first-round picks on top of suspensions for owner Steve Ballmer and general manager Lawrence Frank.

Kawhi Leonard Moves Forward in Toronto

Kawhi Leonard is moving forward in Toronto after months of uncertainty stemming from the NBA’s investigation.

“I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family. I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap. For 15 years, my priority has been giving everything to my family, the game, and those I share the court with. As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate,” Leonard said in a statement released following the NBA’s resolution.

Leonard is expected ot have a hero’s welcome in the Raptors franchise as he returns to the team that truly embraced him, even in just one year of his NBA career.