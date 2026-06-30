Kawhi Leonard Had 3 Big Reasons for Coming Back to Toronto

NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard had three reasons why he returned to the Toronto Raptors after seven years with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Raptors and Clippers pulled off a blockbuster trade sending Leonard back to Toronto, where he won the 2019 NBA Championship, for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one pick swap, and two second-round picks.

As part of the transaction, Leonard is expected to tack on two more years at $123.7 million to the $50.3 million remaining on the final season of his contract, as the Raptors were the only team “The Claw” was willing to extend with.

Apparently, there were three big reasons why Leonard wanted to return to “The Six.”

Shams Charania Lists 3 Big Reasons Kawhi Leonard Chose Toronto

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Leonard had three big reasons why he wanted to return to Toronto.

“Three key reasons Leonard was open to this deal to Toronto, according to sources: Familiarity with a Toronto organization that has the majority of its front office structure in place, now led by executive vice president Bobby Webster. Leonard also likes the city of Toronto and believes the Raptors can contend in the Eastern Conference,” Charania wrote after breaking the news of the trade.

For years, it has been difficult for Toronto to attract top-end talent to play in Canada, as there has been a negative stigma for a long time about what playing north of the border is like.

But Leonard has already played in Canada, and he’s won here, so he knows what he’s getting himself into. He likes it here, and he thinks the Raptors can win, so when the chance to return to the Raptors came up, Leonard ran with it, and the Raptors and Clippers came together on a win-win trade for both teams.

Toronto Raptors New Starting Lineup

With Leonard back in the fold, the Raptors’ starting lineup for 2026-27 is shaping up as follows:

PG Immanuel Quickley

SG RJ Barrett

SF Kawhi Leonard

PF Scottie Barnes

C Jakob Poeltl

That’s one of the best starting-five units in the Eastern Conference, especially if all the players can stay healthy, which is likely why Leonard felt comfortable in returning to Toronto, as he feels this team is ready to contend.

In addition to those starting-five players, the Raptors also have some intriguing players coming off the bench, including sophomore sensation Collin Murray-Boyles, third-year guard Ja’Kobe Walter, rookie Allen Graves, bench guard Jamal Shead, plus some deeper-bench players like A.J. Lawson, Jamison Battle, Trayce Jackson-Davis, second-round pick Jaden Bradley, and then whoever the team signs in free agency or picks up in a trade this offseason.

By acquiring Leonard, the Raptors have signaled that they are going for it. GM Bobby Webster believes this team is on the brink of contending in the Eastern Conference, and now that the club has Leonard back in the fold, they instantly become one of the top teams in the East and a club that could very well contend for the third NBA Championship of Leonard’s Hall of Fame career.