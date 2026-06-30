Toronto Raptors Complete Trade for Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors have officially traded for Kawhi Leonard in a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the deal is done after several days of heavy rumors, with Leonard going to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, one pick swap, and two second-rounders.

“BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing deal sending Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 first-round picks, 1 pick swap and 2 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. A return to Canada for the Raptors champion and two-time Finals MVP,” Charania wrote on X.

Toronto Raptors Bring Back Kawhi Leonard

Leonard won the NBA Championship in 2019 in his only season with the Toronto Raptors, while also being named Finals MVP that season after coming over in a trade from the San Antonio Spurs.

The Raptors tried to re-sign Leonard, but he chose to go to the Los Angeles Clippers instead, where he spent the last seven seasons.

But now, he’s back in The Six.

There is no word of a contract extension yet for Leonard, but there will likely be one included as part of this deal. Leonard has just one season left at $50.3 million on his current contract and will likely get a two-year contract extension at max money as part of his return to Toronto, where he led the Raptors to the NBA Championship in 2019.

Scottie Barnes Gets Big Help

The Raptors had a breakthrough this season, as the team finished with 46 wins, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

In the playoffs, the team went toe-to-toe with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, ultimately coming up short. But the Raptors showed tremendous fight and promise, and it convinced Raptors GM Bobby Webster that this team is ready to take the next step.

That’s where Leonard comes in.

With Leonard now back in the fold in Toronto, Raptors franchise player Scottie Barnes now has a true superstar that he can play with. Although Leonard is 35 years old, he is coming off one of the best seasons of his entire NBA career, as he played 65 games for the Clippers, scoring 27.9 points per game and being named to the All-NBA Second Team.

Leonard obviously feels comfortable in Toronto and is said to have only considered signing an extension with the Raptors, even though other teams were said to be interested in acquiring his services.

In the end, the Raptors get “The Claw” back, and the team figures to be in the mix to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals next year.

Based on the team’s current roster, the team’s starting five is expected to feature Leonard, Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl. If those five players can stay healthy, the Raptors should be able to contend with any team in the East.

This is a huge move by Toronto and one that came with a big price tag, but for the chance to bring Leonard home, it was a trade Webster had to make.