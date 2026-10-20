Toronto Raptors Star Kawhi Leonard Sends Heartfelt Message to Ben Simmons

On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings confirmed that Ben Simmons suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon during practice.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, it’s a season-ending injury for Simmons, who is set to undergo surgery. It derails the three-time All-Star’s comeback to the NBA after sitting out all of last season to get his mind right.

Simmons initially signed a one-year, $3.5 million non-guaranteed contract with the Kings. He’s set to receive all of it since he suffered a serious injury, as per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Kawhi Leonard’s Message to Ben Simmons

Speaking to reporters after Monday’s practice, Kawhi Leonard was asked about his thoughts on Ben Simmons’ season-ending injury.

Leonard was surprised to know that his former Los Angeles Clippers teammate suffered the injury and won’t be playing this season. He sent a heartfelt message to Simmons, who wasn’t deterred by the latest setback of his career.

“You’re saying he’s not playing this year?” Leonard said via ClutchPoints’ Nick Meyer. “I didn’t know that. Damn, that’s sad. He has another year, he’s still (young), yeah, just God Bless him. Hope he stays strong and just keep grinding. If he locks in this 2026, you can come back from an Achilles injury, so God Bless him, and I hope he has a strong recovery.”

Leonard and Simmons were teammates during the 2024-25 season. Simmons signed with the Clippers after getting waived by the Brooklyn Nets.

In 17 games for the Clippers, Simmons averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game.

Simmons took a year off the NBA after finishing that season with the Clippers. He focused on spearfishing, and there were doubts about his future in the league.

However, he just needed the time off to get his body and mind right. It seemed like this season was the perfect time to return until his injury.

Another Former Teammate Shows Support for Ben Simmons

Kawhi Leonard wasn’t the only former teammate to show support for Ben Simmons after his latest setback.

Hall of Fame center Dwight Howard shared a message for Simmons on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Pray for Ben man 💔,” Howard tweeted.

Howard and Simmons were teammates during the 2020-21 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

It was Howard’s first season in Philly, and he was fresh off his NBA championship win with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Simmons, on the other hand, was entering his third All-Star campaign, though it ended on a sour note in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He was the scapegoat for Sixers fans after losing to the Atlanta Hawks in seven games.