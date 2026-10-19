Former Los Angeles Lakers Champion Seemingly Retires After 2-Game European Stint

Earlier this month, Hall of Fame center Dwight Howard made his European debut with Black Fortress Tbilisi in Georgia.

According to BasketNews, Howard had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in 17 minutes of action. He went 5-for-8 from the field, which is a pretty good game for a 40-year-old.

In his second game against BC Tbilisi State University on Saturday, the former Los Angeles Lakers big man finished with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Black Fortress Tbilisi Announces Dwight Howard Retirement

After their loss to TSU, Black Fortress Tbilisi announced that Dwight Howard has played his last game for the club and is officially retiring.

“Tense and emotional confrontation, which gave fans interesting basketball moments! NBA Hall of Famer @dwighthoward held the last match of his career, Georgian fans gave him an unforgettable welcome and sent him off with loud screams, ovations and love!” the team wrote.

Howard has yet to comment on the retirement announcement, though he already “retired” back in March. He returned last month as part of his basketball journey around the world.

In addition to Georgia, Howard has also represented and played for teams based in Taiwan, the Philippines, Puerto Rico and Mongolia.

Dwight Howard on Playing in His Last Game in Georgia

SPECTRA, which is Georgia’s first Sports Media & Entertainment Hub, was responsible for bringing Dwight Howard to the country and playing for Black Fortress Tbilisi.

The company’s CEO, Michael Gur, wrote a lengthy message to Howard on Instagram.

“It was a very interesting 2-week period, and I feel like we’ve built a strong foundation for our future friendship,” Gur wrote.

“Most importantly, I want to say that you are a great, authentic person, and I pray that god will continue to bless you, your family and loved ones,” the CEO added. “An All-time great & Legend who we once believed to be untouchable for us turned out to be just like us – fun, creative and an outgoing person who we respected a lot.”

Howard responded in the comments, thanking Gur for the hospitality. He also confirmed that they will be working together on helping develop youth basketball in the country of Georgia, alongside the state of Georgia in the United States.

“Already sad to leave. I can’t wait till we accomplish all the great things that are in store from Georgia to Georgia with love,” Howard wrote.

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Howard. He’s already in the Hall of Fame and has only been doing side quests since leaving the NBA in 2022.