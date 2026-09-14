Kawhi Leonard Had Another Shady Endorsement Involving Drake

The Toronto Raptors finally completed their trade to bring Kawhi Leonard back for the first time since the 2019 NBA Championship run together. Leonard was fined and left the Los Angeles Clippers in disarray after his sponsorship deals broke league rules. More drama continues to fall out with stories emerging of Kawhi being involved in shady business deals.

An old report from Ric Bucher re-emerged looking at the Clippers feeling skeptical about some of Leonard’s business deals shortly before signing him:

“I’m hearing the Clippers are now showing signs of concern that it’s not going to go their way. Kawhi signing the sponsorship with the Canadian jet company raised some alarms in Clipperville. That’s the same company that basically gave Drake a private jet for free, and it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to have a sponsor with Kawhi’s name if he left. Would Kawhi’s name still carry in Canada if he moves to Los Angeles? If you’re the private jet company, are you really wanting to sign him up and do a sponsorship deal with him if he’s not going to be playing for the home team?”

The terms of the Leonard sponsorship with Cargo Jet airways saw him having to do no work, despite getting paid. Cargo seemed content with overpaying to have cultural figures in Toronto associated with them. Other Raptors stars like DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry did not get the same deal as Leonard despite being franchise players.

How Kawhi Leonard & Drake Are Linked Together

Cargo Jet wanted to add any huge stars that could help their reputation in Canada via celebrity endorsements. Leonard only spent one season in Toronto after getting traded there by the San Antonio Spurs, but he made the Raptors more relevant than ever with their only title run.

Drake is arguably the biggest celebrity in Canada to get even more incentives from the airway company. Cargo Jet gave Drake his own private jet in exchange for another questionable brand ambassador deal from the company.

Leonard and Drake were not fully linked together, and their deals were separate. However, Drake’s involvement with the Raptors at that time and holding power with Cargo Jet could have helped. It looks terrible for Kawhi that his name is involved in multiple stories, while other bigger stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry have avoided using their leverage like this.

Toronto Raptors Are Hopeful For Kawhi Leonard’s Future

The sponsorship deal here had nothing to do with the Raptors franchise, so nothing can come back to hurt them. However, many have questioned if trading for a controversial star to join young talent like Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett is the right call.

The timing actually may be perfect since Kawhi essentially got away with a slap on the wrist for one of the most punished NBA actions ever. Leonard gets to go back to a place where he’s the hero, while the Clippers are now fully relying on Brandon Ingram and Darius Garland to save the franchise.

This is the time for Kawhi to fully avoid any off-court issues and put this ugly aspect of his legacy behind him. Toronto gets a perfect scenario of Leonard motivated to be his best version and holds zero responsibility for any past scandals.