NBA Insider Links Kevin Durant to Surprising Eastern Conference Team

Kevin Durant could be the next big name linked to the Toronto Raptors—if their long-shot pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t pan out.

According to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, Toronto has surfaced as a possible trade destination for Durant, particularly if Giannis remains off-limits this summer.

“But Toronto has likewise been painted by numerous NBA figures as a potential trade suitor for Durant … particularly if Antetokounmpo doesn’t reach the open market,” Stein reported (via The Stein Line).

In a summer where the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly doing everything to keep Giannis happy, Toronto might look for the next best thing: a former MVP still capable of high-level shot creation and veteran leadership.

“The Raptors… would figure to have a more realistic shot at assembling a competitive trade offer for Durant compared to the mammoth offers that the Bucks would inevitably seek for Antetokounmpo’s services,” Stein noted (via The Stein Line)

Durant’s Value Is Still High—But the Clock Is Ticking

Durant, now 36, averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists across 62 games this past season. Despite his age, he remains one of the league’s most efficient scorers and a proven playoff weapon. The Phoenix Suns, however, finished a disappointing 36–46 and missed the postseason entirely.

Durant is under contract through 2025–26 and could hit free agency after next season. Stein floated the idea that Phoenix may consider moving him—especially if they pivot into a rebuild.

“The Greek Freak also happens to be six years younger than Durant, is still playing at an MVP level and, most crucially, has two more guaranteed years left on his contract” (via The Stein Line)

The Suns could look to retool with youth and draft capital while Durant chases another ring elsewhere.

Would KD Make Sense for the Raptors?

Toronto has quietly built a promising young core with Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Immanuel Quickley. But they’ve missed the playoffs three straight seasons and lack the high-octane star power needed to compete in the East.

Durant could change that calculus overnight.

He wouldn’t be walking into a title-ready situation—but he’d be the centerpiece of a team that’s been waiting for a superstar to build around since the Kawhi Leonard rental in 2019 brought them a championship.

If Giannis stays put and Durant becomes available, don’t be shocked if Toronto gets aggressive. They’ve made bold moves before—and might just be gearing up to do it again.