Kyle Lowry Signing 1-Day Retirement Contract With Raptors

Toronto Raptors franchise legend Kyle Lowry will sign a one-day contract with the club and announce his retirement from the NBA next week.

According to Raptors insider Michael Grange of Sportsnet, Lowry will sign a one-day contract and officially retire from the NBA.

“LOWRY IS RETIRING AS A RAPTOR. Kyle Lowry is signing a one-day contract to retire with the Toronto Raptors, per @MichaelGrange,” Sportsnet posted on X.

Details of Kyle Lowry’s Retirement

In a column for Sportsnet, Grange provided additional details on Lowry’s retirement from the NBA.

“The team has planned an event and press conference for Tuesday, July 7th — Lowry wore No. 7 — billing it to invitees as a ‘monumental moment’ in Raptors history, per sources,” wrote Grange.

According to Grange, the Raptors will retire Lowry’s No. 7 jersey, joining Vince Carter’s No. 15 jersey as the only numbers the team has retired in its franchise history.

“The event on Tuesday is expected to set the stage for additional recognition of the so-called GROAT (the Greatest Raptor of All-Time) as the 2026-27 season unfolds, per sources, with a likely jersey retirement planned at Scotiabank Arena during the regular season, where Lowry’s No. 7 would join Vince Carter’s No. 15 as the only Raptors jersey hanging at the downtown arena,” Grange added.

Kyle Lowry is a Raptors legend

Lowry is arguably the greatest and most important player in the Raptors franchise’s history.

After beginning his NBA career playing for the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets, Lowry was traded to Toronto in 2012 for Gary Forbes and a first-round pick, which later turned out to be Steven Adams.

In Toronto, Lowry had his best years, playing nine seasons for the team and averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.5 assists for the Raptors, which, as a franchise, experienced by far their most success as a club with Lowry at point guard.

In 2019, Lowry helped lead the Raptors to their first and only NBA Championship. He was also named an NBA All-Star six times in Toronto and was named Third-Team All-NBA once.

The Raptors traded Lowry to the Miami Heat in 2021 for Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic in a move to help him get a chance to win another NBA title as the team was in the midst of a rebuild at that point after Kawhi Leonard had moved on to the Los Angeles Clippers.

After spending a few seasons in Miami, Lowry finished his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 40-year-old native of Philadelphia played his final season last year for his hometown club, suiting up for just 14 games, but providing valuable leadership off the bench for the Sixers.

Ultimately, he will not run it back for his age-40 season, as he will retire from the NBA as a Raptor, a fitting end to what was an absolutely incredible career.

He is one of the most well-loved and admired athletes to ever call Toronto his home, and Raptors fans are sure to give him the biggest standing ovation ever when his jersey is pulled up to the rafters in Scotiabank Arena.