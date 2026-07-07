NBA Stars React to Kyle Lowry’s Toronto Raptors Retirement

Kyle Lowry’s official Toronto Raptors retirement drew love from some of the biggest names in basketball.

After Lowry announced he is retiring as a Raptor, NBA stars past and present flooded social media with congratulations for the veteran guard. Stephen Curry shared Lowry’s retirement video on his Instagram story and wrote, “Congrats my brother @kyle_lowry7.” Chris Paul commented, “Congrats my brother!!” with raised-fist emojis. Russell Westbrook added, “Congratulations my brother!!!”

The NBA’s official account also posted clapping and heart emojis, while the verified account “mac11” added clapping emojis under Lowry’s post.

It was a fitting response for a player whose career was never fully explained by box-score numbers alone. Lowry officially retired as a Raptor after 20 NBA seasons, signing a one-day contract with Toronto to close his career with the franchise where he became a champion and one of the most important players in team history.

Kyle Lowry’s Retirement Drew Respect From Across the NBA

The reaction from Curry stood out because of the history between the Golden State Warriors and Raptors.

Lowry helped lead Toronto past Golden State in the 2019 NBA Finals, giving the Raptors their first championship. That series remains one of the defining moments of Lowry’s career and one of the most painful endings of the Warriors’ dynasty run. But Curry’s message showed the respect that endured beyond the result.

Paul’s comment carried a different kind of weight. He and Lowry were part of the same generation of smaller, physical, high-IQ point guards who built long careers through toughness, leadership and control of the game. Westbrook’s message came from another longtime peer who competed against Lowry for years across both conferences.

None of the comments were long. They did not need to be. For Lowry, a player whose reputation was built on hard screens, charges, winning plays and locker-room credibility, the peer reaction said plenty.

Lowry Closed His Career Where His Legacy Was Built

Lowry’s retirement video leaned into the numbers that shaped his life and career.

He referenced the four-minute walk from his North Philadelphia home to Connie Mack Park with his older brother Lonnie, the No. 24 pick that began his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies, the 20,000 fans he remembered in Toronto and the year 2019, when the Raptors became NBA champions.

He ended the video by saying, “I’m retiring as a Toronto Raptor. 20 years and one day, seven forever.”

Toronto had long been expected to honor Lowry this way. NBA.com noted after Lowry’s return to Toronto with the Philadelphia 76ers that he reiterated his plan to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Raptor. Lowry also left Toronto as the franchise leader in assists, steals, 3-pointers and triple-doubles.

Sportsnet reported that Raptors general manager Bobby Webster also announced Lowry’s No. 7 jersey will be retired during next season.

Raptors Fans Saw What the Rest of the League Respected

For Raptors fans, the outside reaction was another reminder that Lowry’s legacy was never limited to Toronto.

He was the tone-setter for the franchise’s rise from playoff hopeful to annual Eastern Conference factor to NBA champion. He was also the emotional bridge between different Raptors eras: DeMar DeRozan’s run, the Kawhi Leonard championship season, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet’s development, and the franchise’s post-title identity.

That is why the comments from Curry, Paul and Westbrook mattered. They were not just congratulating a former opponent for reaching the finish line. They were acknowledging one of the defining guards of their era.

Lowry’s career included stops with the Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, but his NBA identity will always be tied most closely to Toronto. His final basketball act made that official.

And judging by the reaction from around the league, the Raptors were not the only ones ready to celebrate it.