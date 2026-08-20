Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Kyrie Irving to Raptors to Play Alongside Kawhi Leonard

Kyrie Irving’s name has swirled around the NBA trade-rumor-mill all offseason. Since being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2023, the oft-injured, star point guard has played just 128 games. One of the most talented ball-handlers the game has ever seen was expected to be the missing piece alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas. And now, Doncic is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Irving’s name has lived on the trading-block all year.

Irving, now 34, is still in the process of recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee. Irving last played an NBA game in March of 2025 when he tore that ACL against the Houston Rockets. Since then, the excitement of returning to the floor to play alongside the reigning Rookie of the Year, Cooper Flagg has grown.

Kyrie Irving Trade Proposal Lands Him With Raptors

However, Irving’s name continues to land in trade ideas. The latest, comes from Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener) of Sports Illustrated (@SInow). Brener’s trade idea would land Irving with the Toronto Raptors, pairing him with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, if his trade ever goes through, and Scottie Barnes.

Raptors receive:

Kyrie Irving

Mavericks receive:

Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter, and a 2028 1st-round pick (Top 5 Protected)

The trade proposal comes from Brener, but, the post was picked up on X by @KalshiHoops.

Brener would elaborate on his thoughts, explaining why he believes Irving could be the missing piece the Raptors need to become true championship contenders.

“Irving knows what it takes to win a championship, and having that experience is invaluable. His potential P&R partnership with Scottie Barnes could be among the best in the NBA,” Brener said.

When he says, “P&R”, he’s referring to the potential pick-and-roll capabilities a pairing of Barnes and Irving could bring to the table. At the same time, if the paused trade of Leonard for Brandon Ingram ever goes through, the Raptors could put a truly formidable roster on the court this upcoming season.

How Would Irving Fit on Raptors?

During the 2025-26 NBA season, the Raptors made the playoffs for the first time in four years. They finished with a record of 46-36 and entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff-picture. They lost to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the First Round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Raptors boasted a balanced-attack on both ends of the floor last season. (Brandon) Ingram was their leading scorer last season, but should be replaced by (Kawhi) Leonard once their offseason trade goes through. (Scottie) Barnes took a big leap forward, finishing No. 5 in the Defensive Player of the Year Award voting. And (Immanuel) Quickley and RJ Barrett provided solid depth on the offensive end.

If healthy, Irving would be a significant upgrade over Quickley. As consistent of a performer Quickley has become offensively, the potential ceiling Irving provides is First-Team All-NBA worthy.

The nine-time All-Star has averaged 23.7 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game across his 14-year NBA career. He was also an integral part of the Cleveland Cavaliers championship in 2016 alongside LeBron James.