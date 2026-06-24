Raptors Looking to Pick off Bucks Player in Wake of Massive Trade

The Toronto Raptors are looking to add some players to the roster in order to make them a contender to make the playoffs. Over the last few years, they have been sellers at the trade deadline, trading pieces such as Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

Now that the Bucks have finally traded Giannis Antetokounmpo, the rest of the NBA can start making trades. That was the big trade that was holding up everything, as it was unclear where he was going to end up. Now that he’s in Miami, other teams are looking to potentially add other Bucks players.

That includes the Raptors, who reportedly have their eyes on Myles Turner.

Raptors Reportedly Looking to Swap Big Men

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the Raptors are interested in adding Turner in a package for Jakob Poeltl and Gradey Dick.

“NBA sources have connected the Raptors to Bucks center Myles Turner, with the possibility that Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, third-year wing Gradey Dick, and potentially draft compensation being the core of a deal that would net Toronto the veteran big with credentials as a rim protector and three-point threat,” Grange wrote.

Whether or not the Bucks would be willing to swap Turner for a big man who is more injury-prone and worse is unclear. If draft compensation were added, Milwaukee would likely need to add a first-round pick to that trade in order for the Bucks to consider it.

The Raptors just re-signed Poeltl to a three-year deal worth $84 million in an extension that will kick in this year. If they moved him for Turner, they would be getting a more expensive center on a team that is already fairly expensive without seeing much postseason production.

Turner had his worst season as a pro this past season. His scoring, rebounding, and blocks were the worst they have been since he was a rookie. Giving up multiple assets for a player going into his 12th season after a down year is risky.

Toronto is Not Afraid to Make Trades

One thing the Raptors are not afraid to do is make trades. They are trying to build around Scottie Barnes, who they see as their franchise player. Finding players who maximize his skillset is key. Barnes played the most games he has in his career, playing in 80 of them.

Making moves this offseason is the only way that Toronto is going to be able to catch up to the rest of the teams in the East. The Knicks, Pacers, Celtics, Cavaliers, Pistons, and Heat are all going to be better next season. Toronto is trying to keep up.

Poeltl and Dick are clearly not two guys they are looking to be part of their core moving forward. Getting guys around Barnes who can help them win is this team’s priority this summer.