Ex-Raptors GM Masai Ujiri Stamps New Era in Dallas With Bold $40M Decision

During his tenure as the Toronto Raptors‘ general manager, Masai Ujiri was not afraid of taking risks.

He traded for a half-year rental of two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard — shipping out Raptors legend DeMar DeRozan in the process — and committed to building a lengthy roster while most of the league committed to small ball.

His unabashed commitment to excellence led to the Raptors’ first championship victory, when they defeated the Golden State Warriors in 2019. Now, Ujiri is blazing a new trail in Dallas. One that will involve hand-selecting his own head coach.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that the Dallas Mavericks and Jason Kidd have mutually agreed to part ways.

Charania added that Kidd is due “well over” $40 million after recently signing a multi-year extension.

“Jason Kidd is out as coach of the Dallas Mavericks. New Mavericks president Masai Ujiri is making a coaching change.

“Kidd had four years and well over $40 million left on his Mavericks contract, sources said. “Ujiri and Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont reached the decision this week to move on.”

Kidd had four years and well over $40 million left on his Mavericks contract, sources said. Ujiri and Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont reached the decision this week to move on. https://t.co/z9arHudRVv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 19, 2026

Should the Raptors Explore a Kyrie Irving Trade?

Ujiri isn’t done molding the Mavericks in his image, and could make another splash move before the NBA Draft.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Ujiri could begin fielding offers for Mavericks players he inherited.

“Definitely believe Masai Ujiri will be open ears when it comes to offers that come his way, especially if there’s one that involves a first-round pick this year,” Siegel wrote on X. “It’s clear that roster changes are coming in Dallas to get younger and build around Cooper Flagg.”

While Cooper Flagg is expectedly off limits, fellow former No. 1 pick Kyrie Irving could be an intriguing option for the Raptors.

Irving is in the final year of a three-year, $119 million extension he signed with Dallas.

Irving rehabbed his torn ACL the entirety of the 2025-26 season, but could be a secondary (or even lead) scorer in Toronto.

When he was last healthy, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 50 games in the 2024-25 season. He earned his ninth All-Star selection that year.

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During the Raptors’ recent playoff run, Brandon Ingram, who led the team in regular-season scoring, was limited to just 12 points per game in their first-round loss to Cleveland.

The team also struggled mightily with turnovers as they lacked a true point guard.

Irving could help soothe both issues. Throughout his career, Irving has thrived as an on-ball and off-ball scorer. He can be an explosive first option when his team requires it. But he can also distribute well and keep his teammates involved.

Irving’s hefty player option for the 2027-28 season could scare off the Raptors, though.

The 2016 NBA Champion holds a $42.4 million player option for the 2027-28 season. He will be 36 when he’s able to opt in.

Still, should the Raptors view Irving as a missing piece toward a second championship run in Toronto, the team could call its former lead executive to make a deal.