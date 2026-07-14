More Bad News About Kawhi Leonard Delivered To The Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are waiting in bated breath for the NBA’s resolution on their investigation of Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers’ salary cap circumvention scandal, involving a defunct tree-planting company called Aspiration.

While the teams are closely waiting on the final stretches of the investigation, the Raptors, which agreed on a trade to get Leonard from the Clippers last month, received another set of bad news about the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who broke the news of the agreed-upon Raptors trade for Leonard, the 35-year-old two-time NBA champion could be suspended for an entire season, depending on the investigation’s results.

He also noted that his contract could be voided, forcing him to be an unrestricted free agent abruptly.

“The absolute worst is Kawhi Leonard’s contract being voided, or him being suspended for a significant period of time,” Charania said in the Shrump Street podcast hosted by former NBA champion Iman Shumpert. “Whether it’s 40 or 20 games or entire season.. it all comes down to the evidence and what’s found in the investigation.”

Charania added that Leonard has completely denied any wrongdoing, just like the Clippers.

“Is there proof Kawhi Leonard had participation in this? To my knowledge, he has denied all of that,” Charania said.

Shams says Kawhi Leonard has denied any participation in his investigation and lays out the worse case scenario: “The absolute worst is Kawhi Leonard’s contract being voided, or him being suspended for a significant period of time. Whether it’s 40/20 games or entire season.. it… https://t.co/q2XhJSm8Bb pic.twitter.com/6ATwvyvILT — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) July 14, 2026

NBA’s Investigation Has Taken So Long

The NBA’s investigation has been ongoing for over 10 months. The league hired an independent law firm to conduct the investigations.

Leonard’s move to the Raptors was placed in an indefinite limbo last week while the NBA investigates whether the Clippers circumvented the salary cap.

Although the two franchises originally agreed to the deal on June 30, as reported by Charania, the Raptors officially froze the transaction days later as they avoided absorbing any potential risks from the possible repercussions of the scandal.

In the agreed-upon trade, the Clippers are set to receive Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and multiple draft picks in exchange for Leonard.

If the deal pushes through, Leonard would return to Toronto, seven years after leading them to the franchise’s first-ever NBA title in 2019. Shortly after the title run, he signed with the Clippers, but never won a title in Los Angeles.

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors Could Finally See NBA’s Resolution After The Summer League

The NBA’s investigation into Leonard and the Clippers is not expected to conclude until after the Las Vegas Summer League.

“We don’t have a specific timeline for the conclusion of the investigation but expect the firm to finalize its work in the coming weeks,” a league spokesperson wrote in a statement via Front Office Sports.

The investigation’s results and resolution will clear up the limbo surrounding the Leonard trade to the Toronto Raptors.

According to a report by The Athletic on Tuesday, the NBA’s ongoing investigation into Leonard and the Clippers has expanded into a broader inquiry, now including an unreported endorsement deal with another company, on top of allegations that the Clippers improperly covered expenses for the star forward without being reimbursed.

This is on top of the initial probe, which began in September 2025, focusing on a $28 million “no-show” endorsement deal Leonard signed with a now-defunct green banking company named Aspiration.

The league and the involved teams now wait to see how this saga will unfold.