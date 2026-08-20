Projected Trade Sees Raptors Land 8x All-NBA PG With Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors are still waiting for their big fish to land. The Kawhi Leonard trade is still in limbo, but there is growing momentum toward the deal being ratified.

As most know by now, Leonard, 35, is involved in multiple NBA investigations into salary cap circumvention.

If the Raptors re-acquire the superstar forward, they immediately become one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. There may even be multiple paths the Raptors can take to further improve their roster.

The best remaining free agent on the market is James Harden, who is expected to sign a new contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But according to ClutchPoints NBA reporter Jedd Pagaduan, there might be a path for the Raptors to get their hands on Harden, reuniting the former league MVP with Leonard.

Raptors Mentioned as Possible Team to Land James Harden

Update: James Harden has agreed to a three year, $97 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the Raptors perhaps needing a superstar playmaker in the backcourt, Pagaduan believes Toronto is one of just two teams that could make a push for Harden.

“Any potential departure for Harden from the Cavs could come via a sign-and-trade,” Pagaduan wrote. Teams in need of a point guard that could conceivably make a run at Harden are the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are yet to complete the Kawhi Leonard trade, and it is going to be difficult for them to pull off a sign-and-trade for Harden considering that Immanuel Quickley is making $32.5 million per season.”

Harden, an 11-time All-Star, helped steer the Cavs to the Eastern Conference finals last season despite being traded to the team at midseason. Harden averaged nearly 21 points and eight assists per game while shooting above 43 percent from the 3-point line. The former All-Star remains one of the league’s elite offensive engines.

Recently, Heavy proposed a trade framework that could hypothetically land Harden in Toronto.

Raptors receive: James Harden (via sign-and-trade, three-year $115 million contract) and Craig Porter Jr

Cavs receive: Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter and a 2029 first round pick

Lakers receive: Max Strus

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

Of course, things have changed on Cleveland’s end since this deal was proposed. On Wednesday, the Cavs landed free agent star Peyton Watson in a seismic sign-and-trade, inking him to a four-year, $88 million deal. After the trade, the Cavs are reportedly left with between $25 million and $28 million to spend. Given Quickley’s salary for next season, Cleveland would be unable to take on his contract outright, as it would exceed the team’s remaining financial flexibility by several million dollars.

“The Cavs do not have the space under the first apron to absorb Quickley in a potential sign-and-trade, and it’s not quite clear how much appetite Toronto will have for a trade of that sort, even though Harden and Leonard have some experience playing together,” Pagaduan wrote.

A Harden-Caliber Star Would Elevate Toronto

If the Raptors have interest in Harden, which there haven’t been any reports of, perhaps they could get on the phone with the Cavs and hammer out a deal. But the Cavs would need to make a trade — or simply waive someone — unless they are comfortable taking back a Raptors player making $25 million or less. But that probably won’t be nearly enough incentive for Cleveland to move Harden.

Nevertheless, the Raptors could benefit from landing a backcourt upgrade. Although Quickley is a standout two-way player, he doesn’t quite initiate the offense or set the table for his teammate like Harden does.

If Toronto lands Leonard, there is no saying what the team could do next. After all, late offseason blockbuster trades are not rare in the NBA.