Proposed Blockbuster NBA Trade Sends Jamal Murray to Raptors in 4-Team Deal

The Toronto Raptors are still waiting for a verdict on the Kawhi Leonard probe. We are approaching nearly two months since the Los Angeles Clippers agreed to send Leonard to the Raptors in a blockbuster deal. If Toronto lands the superstar forward, the Eastern Conference, which has already seen plenty of movement this summer, would get plenty more interesting.

Rewinding to last season’s playoffs, the Raptors were ousted in the first round at the hand of an eventual conference finalist in the Cleveland Cavaliers. But it was a seven-game series. Seven games of the Raptors showing they were wildly talented, supremely confident, but just a superstar short from climbing over the hump. Adding Leonard could make all the difference.

Landing Leonard after weeks of uncertainty would be a feat on its own, but the Raptors shouldn’t stop swinging for the fences there.

Would Jamal Murray Make the Raptors the New Beasts of the East?

Toronto has some firepower alright. With Leonard, enough to play a strong second round series against anyone. But with Leonard and another superstar, we may be talking about a trip to the NBA Finals.

That’s where bringing in a Canadian-born star could be the move of moves. Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has all the tools to make the Raptors a force in the East. Here’s a proposed framework that could land Murray, an Ontario native, with the Raptors.

Raptors receive: Jamal Murray

Nuggets receive: Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter and a first round pick

Nets receive: Jakob Poeltl, second round picks in 2027 and 2028 (via TOR) and a 2031 second round pick (via MIN; CHA possesses swap rights)

Timberwolves receive: Moritz Wagner

This trade is hypothetical and intended to make the Raptors a top three threat to win the Eastern Conference. With Murray and Clowney, a 22-year-old big man with enormous upside potential, the Raptors may not have a single weakness in their starting lineup.

For Denver, the trade gives the franchise a path to opening up significant financial breathing room while replacing Murray with Quickley, a two-way star, and Walter, a potential long-term building block for the franchise. The Nuggets also trim nearly $14 million in payroll and distance themselves from apron penalties. From there, Denver generates the wiggle room to retain restricted free agent Peyton Watson and sign him to a contract that meets his financial expectations.

Meanwhile, the Nets land the starting-caliber center they desperately need, and the Wolves restore depth to a depleted frontcourt after the Julius Randle and Naz Reid trades.

Hello, Jamal, Ready to Make Toronto the Kings of the East?

There’s a ton to like about a Toronto team led by Leonard and Murray, two stars with numerous playoff moments and a championship ring.

Murray is coming off arguably the best season of his 10-year career. (It’s a shame that the Nuggets have dug themselves so deeply into a financial hole!) Inserting a 25-point-per-game scorer and elite playmaker in the Raptors backcourt would give the team something it hasn’t had since Kyle Lowry was hitting tough jumpers in Oracle Arena against Steph Curry and company.

With the champion New York Knicks returning almost the same roster from last season, and with the Philadelphia 76ers adding two superstars to the mix, landing Leonard alone might not be enough if the Raptors want to celebrate like it’s 2019 again.

A starting lineup of Murray, RJ Barrett, Leonard, Scottie Barnes and 22-year-old rising big man Noah Clowney gives the Raptors versatility on both sides of the floor that few teams will be able to match.

And if reserves like Jamal Shead and Collin Murray-Boyles take the leap many are expecting, the NBA better watch out.