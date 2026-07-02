Raptors Announce Extension For Key Figure

The Toronto Raptors have announced a contract extension for a key figure, as head coach Darko Rajakovic has been re-signed for multiple years.

The Raptors themselves announced the good news on social media, posting that Rajakovic has extended his contract for multiple seasons. He had one season left on his current deal before signing this extension with the team.

“Extended. The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday that they have agreed to a multi-year extension with head coach Darko Rajakovic,” the Raptors posted on X.

Darko Rajakovic Has Been Great for Raptors

Toronto originally hired Rajakovic in 2023, and he has been the head coach of the team for the past three seasons.

In his first year coaching in Toronto, Rajakovic led the rebuilding Raptors to just a 25-57 record, and then he followed it up with a 30-52 record in his second season as the team’s head coach.

But last year, in Rajakovic’s third year as head coach, the Raptors made a major leap forward, as they went 46-36 and earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The team’s players all love playing for him, and management has raved about the job he has done with the team, so when it came time to extend his contract, it was a no-brainer for the franchise to give him a new, long-term deal to stick around and see where he can take this club after having had so much success this past year.

Raptors Looking to Contend in 2026-27

The Raptors are clearly looking to contend in 2026-27, and they proved that when they sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and a package of draft picks to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

With Leonard back in the fold, the Raptors are showing that they are serious about trying to win the NBA Championship next season. Toronto GM Bobby Webster obviously liked what he saw from the team in their first-round loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers this spring and felt like the team was ready to take the next step, which is why he pulled the trigger on this massive, blockbuster trade.

With Leonard back in the fold, Toronto’s starting five is about as good as any team in the Eastern Conference, and there is no reason to think this team can’t battle the likes of the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and other contenders in the East for a spot in the NBA Finals.