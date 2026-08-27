Raptors Announce Kyle Lowry’s No. 7 Jersey Will Be Retired in January

Kyle Lowry, who spent nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors and helped them capture the franchise’s first NBA championship, will soon be immortalized for his achievements.

Toronto announced today that Lowry’s No. 7 jersey will be raised to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena in a post-game ceremony on Sunday, January 10, when the Raptors host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lowry will join Vince Carter as the second player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment for years. I always said that Toronto is home, and that I’d retire a Raptor. To see my No. 7 go up in that building is going to mean everything to me,” Lowry said. “We built something special here — my teammates, the organization, the city and the fans, and all of Canada. We became champions together. To be able to share this night with all of them, and with my family, is going to mean a lot to me.”

Per the team’s press release, the Raptors will honor Lowry with several GROAT (Greatest Raptor of All-Time) nights. During these events, fans can purchase limited-edition merchandise and relive moments from Lowry’s historic tenure in Toronto.

Lowry signed a one-day contract with Toronto on July 7 to retire as a Raptor after a 20-year NBA career.

Fans will take home a collectible T-shirt on Jan. 7 and a limited-edition Kyle Lowry bobblehead on Jan. 8, with special programming and surprises planned throughout both nights, per the release.

Kyle Lowry is a Raptors Icon

Kyle Lowry hails from Philly but admitted that Toronto became his second home during his storied NBA career.

Lowry joined the Raptors in July 2012 after being traded by the Houston Rockets in exchange for forward Gary Forbes and a protected future first-round pick.

Over the next nine seasons, Lowry helped pioneer an era of winning basketball in the Great White North.

Toronto clinched a playoff berth in seven of Lowry’s nine seasons, including two Eastern Conference Finals appearances and the team’s inaugural championship win in 2019.

During the 2019 NBA Finals, the former All-Star averaged 16.2 points, 7.2 assists and four rebounds. He recorded a double-double in the series-clinching win, posting 26 points and 10 assists.

The six-time NBA All-Star is currently the franchise’s all-time leader in assists, steals, and three-point field goals made.

DeMar DeRozan Wants to Retire a Raptor

Much of Lowry’s tenure in Toronto is defined by his backcourt connection with DeMar DeRozan.

The former All-Stars were teammates for six seasons, spanning from 2012 to 2018.

Like his former teammate, DeRozan expressed interest in retiring as a Raptor.

During an Open Gym podcast appearance in January 2025, DeRozan detailed his plan to sign a one-day contract with Toronto to cap his career.

“Me being drafted there, there was no other place I wanted to go. I just always think about even the tweet that I tweeted when Chris (Bosh) left (DeRozan famously tweeted: “Don’t worry, I got us,” to Raptors fans). You know, don’t worry, I got us. Like I meant that. I meant that wholeheartedly and I think the love and the ups and downs I really gave my all to that organization, to that country because I just wanted to be respected in return,” DeRozan said.

“That’s the only place I want to go out as well, doing the whole one-day thing.”