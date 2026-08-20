Jaylen Brown Reveals a Ben Simmons Achievement He Wants to Replicate

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Jaylen Brown has vocalized several goals, including his championship aspirations with the Sixers, getting in the best shape of his career and continuing his philanthropic work.

During an appearance at NBA 2K27 Community Day on Tuesday, Brown revealed another lofty goal. The former Finals MVP expressed interest in becoming the first Sixers star since Ben Simmons to become a video game cover athlete.

“Yeah, that’d be great,” Brown told James Emmanuel of Sports Bible Australia on potentially landing an NBA 2K cover. “I would love to. I think I could be a great candidate.”

So far, Allen Iverson and Ben Simmons, who was on the Australian cover of NBA 2K19, are the only Sixers stars to land the coveted video game cover.

Brown confessed that immense on-court production typically precedes such an honor.

“Obviously, performance has a lot to do with [being named a cover athlete]. So, hopefully, we have a good year as a team,” Brown said. “Bring a championship and have a successful season. But even off the court, culturally, I feel like I add some value. I think people would enjoy that.”

Should Brown pull it off, he would be the third Sixers player in history to land an NBA 2K cover.

Notably, Allen Iverson was the cover athlete for the first four installments of the video game franchise.

NBA Stars Arrive For NBA 2K Community Day

Jaylen Brown was not the only NBA All-Star present at NBA 2K27 Community Day.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and former No. 1 pick Chet Holmgren also appeared at Intuit Dome for the event.

During the Game Reveal presentation, Haliburton helped introduce the new myCAREER Eras mode, which allows gamers to compete in five defining eras of basketball.

The earliest era available is the Magic vs. Bird Era in the 1980s. This era begins in 1984 — Michael Jordan’s rookie season — when Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the pinnacle of NBA excellence.

Gamers can now travel back to when Walkmans were still popular to dethrone (or join) the Showtime Lakers and bruising Boston Celtics.

The next era, the Michael Jordan Era, is set in the 1990s, when Air Jordan was pioneering the Chicago Bulls Dynasty.

The final three eras — the Kobe Bryant Era, LeBron James Era and Steph Curry Era — all begin after the turn of the millennium.

Previously, in myCAREER, players could only begin their virtual career in the current NBA calendar season.

Now, they will have a chance to rewrite the history books by competing in previous eras.

One thing is for sure: the Philadelphia 76ers will be a popular choice in NBA 2K27.

Boasting four players with a 90+ overall rating, the Sixers are arguably the most loaded team in the game.

NBA 2K27 launches September 4 across PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2. Deluxe Edition or Ultra Edition owners won’t have to wait long, as Early Access begins on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT.