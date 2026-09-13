Raptors Get Bad Kawhi Leonard Trade News as Expected Timeline Falls Apart

The Toronto Raptors are still waiting for Kawhi Leonard to join, which has put the franchise in a rather more awkward position than it has been in the three months since the trade was reportedly agreed.

The league rounded up its investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers and Leonard and dished out punishments. The Clippers star received what appeared to be the less grave punishment.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Leonard’s return to Toronto was just a matter of time. However, that promise never arrived. We are about to enter Week 3 since the NBA ruled on its investigation into the Clippers and Leonard. Yikes.

“His contract was not voided, he was not suspended so all systems are a go. Everything is on track for Kawhi Leonard to be traded now to the Toronto Raptors,” Charania said.

It may look in control now but training camp is fast approaching and the Raptors already have their minds on Leonard as well as moving on from Brandon Ingram.

Raptors May Be in for a Kawhi Leonard Surprise

The Raptors have already played the waiting game for Leonard and, as such, waiting a few more days for a trade completion won’t be a hassle. However, any expectation they had of a quick trade finalization has been quenched.

It is disappointing from the Raptors’ point of view especially after holding high hopes that a deal was imminent.

“The full expectation around the Raptors and around Kawhi Leonard and the league is that this trade will be going through in the next few days,” Charania added.

Charania, like many other journalists and enthusiasts, generally believed that part of the Clippers’ first move after their punishment was served was to move on from Leonard. That hasn’t been the case.

The league’s investigation may be over but the whole saga could be far from it. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn reportedly opened a criminal inquiry into the situation. There is a probability that Leonard ends up with more than the $700,000 fine he received from the league.

The Raptors reportedly played a major part in the whole delay because they didn’t want to incur any of Leonard’s punishment. It would be interesting to see if they would also be willing to wait for the federal investigation before moving further.

Where Toronto Could Go From Here

Toronto may have to wait but it is expected that the Clippers will move forward with the trade. Part of L.A.’s punishment was seeing a bunch of first round picks disappear … five to be exact.

Leonard’s deal would give the Clippers some sort of flexibility no matter how little it may seem. It makes him an important chip.

The Clippers saw major front office executives being handed suspensions, which means that they have to get someone else on site to finalize the agreement with the Raptors.

The downside for Toronto is that this trade to bring back the two-time MVP was its only major swing this offseason. Leonard led the franchise to its first-ever championship, but that was in 2019, and he is 35 now.

However, Leonard is coming off a record year for him with the Clippers. He is showing no signs of slowing down.

The veteran star is reportedly working out with the Raptors players ahead of the new season. He is already familiarizing himself with his potential new team. This indicates that it is really only a matter of time before the trade is completed.