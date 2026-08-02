Raptors Target Stephen Curry-Kawhi Leonard Duo in Proposed 3-Team Trade

The Toronto Raptors are still facing a roadblock in bringing Kawhi Leonard back due to an ongoing league investigation. But if Leonard officially becomes a Raptor, the door swings open to making more moves.

There isn’t a huge market right now due to various moves so far in the offseason, but there might be an opportunity involving Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has suddenly become a hot name in trade speculation. Do we have Chef on the move?

Any move for Curry is always far-fetched for obvious reasons but if he ever wants to leave the Bay Area, the feeling is that it would be now.

In a proposed deal, the Raptors would acquire Curry and Pelle Larsson from the Miami Heat.

The Warriors would get Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Collin Murray-Boyles from Toronto. Also first-round picks in 2028 and 2029 and a 2031 second-rounder.

The Heat would get Ja’Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead from Toronto.

Curry is not usually a name in trade talks, but the Warriors’ disappointing offseason might prompt him to seek a chance for a ring elsewhere.

Raptors Trade for Stephen Curry in Proposed Blockbuster

Curry is not going to leave Golden State, at least not easily. He is loyal to the franchise but whether that loyalty is above a shot at contention in the final years of his career remains to be seen. He is up for an extension later this month and Golden State would almost agree to a new deal.

However, there would be life after Curry for the Warriors, it may not be this year or the next but it will come. As such, getting flexibility during a post-Curry stretch is crucial. This proposal, which sends its cornerstone to Toronto, provides such flexibility.

Doing this trade would eat up a good number of pieces and draft assets for the Raptors. Aside from Curry’s status, his salary is the largest for next season at $62.6 million and for Toronto’s cap, it is very significant.

Quickley’s $32.5 million and Poeltl’s $19.5 million for 2026-27 create significant outgoing money. But they still have to move three more additional players to get close.

Larsson would join the Heat and his addition won’t be too significant for the cap. Just a compliment for moving pieces to Miami to clear space.

The Warriors could have an incentive to want to do this trade if they put focus on a post-Curry scenario. Quickley is not Curry but at 27 offers the kind of star to usher in a new look era in the Bay Area.

Getting Steph Delivers Short-Term Championship Upside

Even at 38, Curry is still a high-volume scorer and primary star. He has struggled with injuries of late, especially last season, when he played 43 games, his lowest mark since that 2019-20 season.

The Raptors are not top tier looking at the current East lineup but with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett and a potential return for Leonard, they will boast a strong core. Adding Curry to that certainly boosts contention hopes.

Curry may not be his prime self but his gravity in a top unit would be fun to watch. He would also join the flurry of stars currently in the East with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Jaylen Brown headlining major moves this offseason.