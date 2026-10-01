Raptors Extend 3rd-Year Point Guard

The Toronto Raptors have made a key move, announcing a three-year contract extension with point guard Jamal Shead.

Shead, who was drafted with the 45th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and immediately traded to Toronto on draft night, has turned into a key reserve for Toronto over the last two seasons, operating as a backup point guard for starter Immanuel Quickley.

Now, he has been re-signed to a three-year extension, which kicks in next season.

Raptors Re-Sign Jamal Shead

ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed the good news about Shead in an X post.

“Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the franchise, his agent KJ Smith tells ESPN. The new deal keeps Shead under contract through the 2029-30 season,” Charania wrote.

“Shead lands an extension just two seasons after going No. 45 in the 2024 NBA draft. The 6-foot-1 guard had 354 total assists off the bench in 2025-26 — a league-best and the most in franchise history for reserve — while playing all 82 regular-season games before averaging 9 points, 5 assists and 1.4 steals in 7 playoff games (4 starts),” added Charania.

Shead lands an extension just two seasons after going No. 45 in the 2024 NBA draft. The 6-foot-1 guard had 354 total assists off the bench in 2025-26 — a league-best and the most in franchise history for reserve — while playing all 82 regular-season games before averaging 9… https://t.co/1iWu9obVsa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2026

Jamal Shead: An Important Piece of the Raptors’ Roster

While Shead doesn’t have a big name and casual fans of the NBA may not be familiar with his game, Raptors fans know and love him, as he’s been a key contributor to the team over the past two seasons.

Last year, he actually finished 12th in Sixth Man of the Year voting in the NBA, so it appears that the rest of the league is starting to take notice of what this talented young player can do in this league.

Once again this season, Shead will spell Quickley off the bench, and if the starter misses any games, then Shead can jump into his place and fill in for some games as a starter.

The Raptors still have Shead under contract for this season at a bargain-bin rate of $2.3 million, so combined with this contract extension, the team will have him under lock and key for the next four seasons, which is great news as he’s an important part of the team.