Raptors Get Major DeMar DeRozan Update After Cryptic Post

DeMar DeRozan remains one of the biggest names available in NBA free agency, with several teams linked to the six-time All-Star as he considers the next step in his career. The veteran wing has drawn interest from multiple franchises after averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 77 games last season.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers have shown interest in DeRozan. Charania later added that the Washington Wizards have also spoken with DeRozan’s camp. While those teams continue to monitor his situation, Toronto Raptors fans have also been watching closely for any signs of a possible reunion with one of the franchise’s greatest players.

DeRozan spent nine seasons with Toronto after being selected ninth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. He earned four All-Star selections with the Raptors and averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 675 games before later playing for the San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings.

DeMar DeRozan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Toronto Raptors Reunion Speculation

The latest discussion began after DeRozan shared a brief message on X on Monday.

“In closing, I remain the same. I come as I leave…”

The quote appears to come from Kevin Gates’ 2019 song Fly Again. DeRozan did not mention the Raptors or free agency in the post.

Still, the message quickly drew attention from fans, with many interpreting it as a possible hint about a return to Toronto. The speculation follows another recent social media moment when DeRozan posted an Instagram workout clip featuring black shorts with a small red logo.

Some fans believed the logo resembled the Raptors’ claw, while others identified it as the USC logo from DeRozan’s college days. DeRozan did not explain the post, leaving fans to draw their own conclusions.

According to Toronto Star reporter Doug Smith, DeRozan would welcome a Raptors reunion “if everything works out.” Smith added that Toronto’s front office has explored the possibility and that communication has taken place both directly and through back channels.

Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets And Other Teams Continue To Monitor DeMar DeRozan

While Toronto remains a popular destination among fans, DeRozan continues to receive interest elsewhere.

The Miami Heat have also evaluated how DeRozan would fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Speaking to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, an unnamed NBA scout questioned that fit.

“But stylistically is the problem. He’s got to come off the bench,” the scout said. “With him, Bam and Giannis, there would be no spacing.”

The scout added that DeRozan “would bolster their bench” if he accepted a sixth-man role but also questioned his defensive impact.

Toronto also faces roster and salary-cap challenges. According to Doug Smith, the Raptors can currently offer only a veteran minimum contract and would likely need DeRozan to accept a bench role for the first time in his NBA career.

At 37 later this week, DeRozan remains a productive scorer with 17 NBA seasons behind him. His next destination has not been announced, but his recent social media activity has ensured that Raptors fans remain hopeful while several contenders continue to monitor one of free agency’s top remaining veterans.