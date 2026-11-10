Former Raptors Player Estimates He Wagered at Least $500 Million

The Toronto Raptors’ former center Jontay Porter estimated that he has wagered at least $500 million over his lifetime, according to The New Yorker. The publication also reported that Porter attends regular therapy for his gambling addiction. Those details put both the scale of his betting and his ongoing treatment into focus.

The dollar figure is difficult to process. For most people, $500 million sounds like the value of a franchise cornerstone’s career earnings, not the amount one person might cycle through wagers. However, money wagered and money lost are different measurements.

Jontay Porter’s $500 Million Estimate Needs Context

A lifetime wagering total includes money bet repeatedly. A bettor can win a wager, put the proceeds into another bet and keep adding to the total without making another deposit. That means Porter’s estimate should not be interpreted as a claim that he lost $500 million.

Consider a hypothetical bettor who deposits $100. A winning wager returns $190, and the bettor immediately puts all $190 on another outcome later that very same evening. That person has now wagered $290 using an original deposit of $100.

The distinction does not make the volume matter any less. It just changes what the number tells the consumer. The estimate describes the amount of betting activity Porter believes he accumulated, rather than providing a complete accounting of deposits, withdrawals and losses.

It also challenges the instinct to judge a betting history by its biggest win or worst afternoon. Neither result tells the entire story when money keeps moving from one wager to the next. An enormous cumulative total can develop through repetition, even when the balance available at any particular moment is much smaller.

Porter’s Ongoing Therapy Is Part of the Story

The report’s mention of regular therapy deserves attention alongside the financial estimate. A dollar amount can dominate the conversation because it is easy to turn into a headline. Treatment is less spectacular, but it belongs in any fair account of what Porter described.

For basketball fans, an athlete’s life is usually measured in games, contracts and opportunities. Gambling introduces another scoreboard, one that can keep running long after the final buzzer. There is always another result to follow, another wager to consider and another chance to convince yourself the next outcome will change everything.

That is why evaluating this story only through the size of the bets misses something. A smaller wager does not automatically explain how much space betting occupies in someone’s day. Frequency, attention and the repeated decision to keep playing are also worth considering.

Porter’s estimate supplies the headline. His ongoing therapy gives the story a human dimension that should stay beside it. Behind that enormous number is a person whose account now includes the work of addressing his gambling addiction. The sports world should recognize the human side here and pray for Porter’s recovery.