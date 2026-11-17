The Toronto Raptors have received another encouraging sign in Kawhi Leonard‘s recovery. Getting him back into the lineup, however, remains a work in progress.

The Raptors announced Tuesday, Nov. 17, that Leonard has made progress in his strength and conditioning program after undergoing treatment for swelling in his left knee.

Toronto will provide another update in approximately one week, leaving the two-time NBA Finals MVP without a confirmed return date.

The announcement came hours before the Raptors were scheduled to host the New York Knicks for the second time in three days.

Leonard remains sidelined for the matchup, extending an absence that has overshadowed his much-anticipated return to Toronto.

Raptors Provide Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

Leonard’s recovery has followed a gradual progression since the Raptors first announced his knee problem Oct. 27.

Medical imaging initially revealed no acute injury, but swelling prompted the team to begin treatment and rehabilitation.

On Nov. 3, Toronto announced that Leonard had completed treatment and was beginning the return-to-play process.

The Raptors provided another update Nov. 10, saying the veteran forward was continuing his reconditioning program.

Tuesday’s announcement represented another step forward.

Leonard has progressed in strength and conditioning, although the team did not indicate whether he has resumed full-contact practice or received clearance for unrestricted basketball activities.

The distinction matters. Progress in rehabilitation does not necessarily mean an immediate return to game action.

The Raptors have also avoided establishing a specific timetable beyond their next scheduled medical update.

Leonard’s Absence Continues to Hurt Toronto

Leonard’s second stint in Toronto has barely begun.

The 35-year-old played in the Raptors’ first two games, averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals.

Toronto won both contests.

Since Leonard’s absence began, the Raptors have struggled to establish consistency.

They entered Tuesday having lost eight of 11 games without him, including Sunday’s 112-108 overtime defeat against New York.

Scottie Barnes returned from a four-game absence that night and delivered 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

However, Toronto squandered a 13-point fourth-quarter lead before Jalen Brunson’s late three-pointer helped the Knicks escape with the victory.

Leonard’s absence has placed additional pressure on Barnes, who is also questionable to play with an illness, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to carry the offense.

It has also deprived Toronto of one of its most reliable perimeter defenders.

Raptors Still Waiting for Leonard’s Return

Toronto invested heavily in bringing Leonard back seven years after he led the franchise to its first NBA championship in 2019.

The Raptors acquired him from the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster trade involving Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple draft assets.

Leonard subsequently signed a 2-year, $115 million contract extension, making his health central to the franchise’s plans.

For now, coach Darko Rajakovic must continue adjusting without his most accomplished veteran.

Leonard’s latest progress offers encouragement, but Toronto still has an important hurdle to clear.

Until he returns to full basketball activities and receives medical clearance, the Raptors will have to keep waiting for the reunion they envisioned.