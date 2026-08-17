Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Trade Gets Telling Update After NBA’s Strong Statement

Just when it appeared the Toronto Raptors might finally be getting some clarity on Kawhi Leonard, the NBA added another dose of uncertainty.

The league issued a pointed statement Monday challenging ESPN’s latest report on its investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers, owner Steve Ballmer and Leonard — the same investigation that has prevented Toronto from completing its blockbuster trade for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

“ESPN’s article regarding the LA Clippers investigation — for which the NBA declined to cooperate — contains numerous and significant inaccuracies,” NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass said in a statement. “The results in this matter will be made clear once the investigation is concluded.”

The league did not specify which parts of ESPN’s reporting it disputes.

For the Raptors, that’s the problem.

Toronto has been waiting since early July for the investigation to end before finalizing its agreement to send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and draft compensation to Los Angeles for Leonard. The Raptors announced July 9 that the league had informed them they would assume the risk of any potential punishment affecting Leonard if they completed the transaction before the investigation concluded.

So they waited.

More than five weeks later, they’re still waiting.

ESPN Report Appeared to Offer Toronto Good News

ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne reported Monday that NBA investigators have found no evidence that Ballmer funneled money through Clippers sponsors to Leonard in an attempt to circumvent the salary cap.

That finding, if it stands, would appear significant for Toronto.

The investigation began over allegations surrounding Leonard’s four-year, $28 million endorsement agreement with Aspiration, the now-bankrupt company at the centre of the salary-cap controversy.

ESPN reported that the NBA’s focus has shifted to whether the Clippers’ practice of introducing Leonard to team sponsors itself violated league rules and whether the organization could face a “failure to supervise” finding. The investigation also expanded to include at least three other companies that had relationships with the Clippers.

For a Raptors organization waiting to bring Leonard back to the city where he delivered its 2019 championship, the report initially sounded encouraging.

Then came the NBA’s response.

By accusing ESPN of “numerous and significant inaccuracies” without identifying them, the league left unanswered the question that matters most in Toronto: How much closer is this investigation to ending?

Kawhi Leonard-Brandon Ingram Trade Still Stuck

The Raptors have already made their position clear.

They want Leonard, but they aren’t prepared to inherit an unknown level of risk simply to complete the trade sooner.

“The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution for our players, our organization, and our fans,” the team said when announcing its decision to pause the transaction last month.

The human element of the delay shouldn’t be overlooked, either.

Ingram and Dick remain Raptors despite having already been included in an agreed-upon trade. Leonard remains technically a Clipper while preparing for an expected return to Toronto.

There remains no firm timetable for a resolution. ESPN previously reported the investigation could stretch into 2027 if the parties cannot reach an agreement, although Leonard’s trade has created additional pressure to resolve the matter.

Monday’s ESPN report seemed, at first, to provide a little more daylight.

The NBA’s response quickly clouded the picture again.

For the Raptors, the most important part of Bass’ statement wasn’t the league’s dispute with ESPN. It was the final sentence: The investigation still has to be concluded.

Until that happens, Toronto’s biggest offseason move remains exactly where it has been for more than a month — waiting.