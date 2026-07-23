Raptors Get Major Update On Kawhi Leonard Trade Status

The Toronto Raptors are waiting on the NBA to conclude their investigation on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers to finalize their trade. One of the biggest early stories of the offseason featured the Clippers and Raptors agreeing to a deal that saw Leonard dealt for Brandon Ingram and draft picks. The investigation about the Clippers allegedly paying Kawhi extra money via a fake sponsorship has been going on for almost a full year.

Toronto is waiting on the league’s punishment before confirming the trade in the case of a long suspension or worse. The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov provided a positive update for Raptors fans on The Rich Eisen Show:

“The investigation I think is over, now the NBA is kind of sifting through what has been found. I believe the trade will go through and Kawhi will be a Raptor.”

A belief is there that the investigation has ended and the NBA will make an announcement any day now. The Clippers and Leonard could get punished, but reports have claimed that Toronto is committing to this deal. Anything short of a drastic punishment to Kawhi that impacts his playing status will see the Raptors finalizing the deal. Toronto fans are ecstatic to welcome back the player who led them to their only NBA Championship.

Could Kawhi Leonard Get Suspended?

The realistic punishments that can come from the investigation likely won’t derail the Raptors from their plan. A fine would mean nothing to Toronto, and Kawhi can easily pay it after over a decade of superstar play for the San Antonio Spurs, Raptors and Clippers.

Fans are most concerned over a potential suspension if it lasts more than a couple of games. Reports have circulated that Toronto would still trade for Leonard even if he gets suspended to miss some time to start this season.

Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett should be good enough to lead the Raptors through a period with Kawhi potentially not allowed to play. Given the NBA’s lenient history with more troubling actions like off court arrests, it is unlikely that Leonard will be suspended for more than a dozen games, and even that would be harsher than usual.

Toronto Raptors Hope To Contend With Kawhi

Two major reasons influenced the Raptors to pull off a blockbuster trade after an overachieving season from a relatively young roster. Toronto wants to contend for an NBA Championship and believes that Leonard will help them against top threats like the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

The other reason was to appease the fans and bring back arguably the most important player in franchise history. Even though Kawhi only spent one season there following the DeMar DeRozan trade, he is the top contributor to the Raptors only title.

Toronto has not ever made the NBA Finals outside of that year and only have had a few deep playoff runs in their history. Bringing back Leonard both presents happiness for the fans getting to see his final years there and gives them a realistic hope of going after another ring.