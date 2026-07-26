Raptors Proposed to Trade for Joel Embiid in Major 3-Team Deal for 3 Stars

In quite the change, the NBA offseason is humming, which is not the norm for late July, a time many fans like to call the “dog days.” What’s up with the Toronto Raptors, by the way?

Well, they watched a nemesis get better. LeBron James is to thank for that. After he had the basketball universe anxiously waiting to the point of frustration, James chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, the arch rivals of the Raptors.

While the Kawhi Leonard trade remains frozen, the City of Brotherly Love is being lavished with championship-style praise by the NBA world. But what if the Raptors swooped in with a trade to set off one more offseason earthquake?

The Raptors Trade Idea That Lands Joel Embiid

What does trading for Leonard mean for the Raptors? That they are ready to win a championship. If Toronto is able to swing a deal for another superstar, adding another major piece next to Leonard and Scottie Barnes, then we can all comfortably agree on something that’s been hotly debated lately.

The East would be better than the West.

Here’s a highly unlikely but legal (and fun!) trade idea that would send Joel Embiid to the Raptors and rattle an entire conference.

Raptors receive: Joel Embiid

76ers receive: P.J. Washinton, Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson

Mavericks receive: Immanuel Quickly, Jakob Poetlt, Trayce Jackson-Davis and a first round pick.

It is important to reiterate that this is a purely hypothetical scenario. There is something for all three teams to enjoy here.

The Raptors would go all-in on Embiid — yes, he is super injury-prone! — to form a promising Big Three with Barnes and Leonard. Toronto would roll out a starting five of Jamal Shead, RJ Barrett, Leonard, Barnes and Embiid.

When Embiid is healthy, he is capable of almost single-handedly lifting a team to a playoffs series victory. (We saw how the Boston-Philadelphia series shifted once Embiid returned!)

If Toronto were able to stay healthy with this lineup, it could compete — and take down — with any team in the East.

Meanwhile, would the Sixers give up Embiid in the first place?

After the addition of James, the Sixers have multiple players who operate at their best with the basketball in their hands. In this proposed deal, Philadelphia would add incredible depth around its Big Three of Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and James. Moving the big fella out of the way could prove fruitful.

As for Dallas, a team looking to build for the future, it would grab a first round pick and two players who could help keep the team competitive. That’s not to mention the roughly $22 million in cap room the Mavs would open up.

This Trade Would Only Work if…

The Leonard trade becomes official.

The belief around the league is that Leonard will become a Raptor once the cap circumvention investagiations are complete.

The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov reported on the The Rich Eisen Show that he expects things to be resolved and for the Leonard trade to finalize.

“The investigation I think is over, now the NBA is kind of sifting through what has been found. I believe the trade will go through and Kawhi will be a Raptor.”

Leonard, 35, would return to Toronto seven summers after leaving the franchise for the Los Angeles Clippers. The seven-time All-Star steered the Raptors to their first-ever NBA title in 2019, making him an instant franchise icon. Funny enough, the Leonard-led Raptors went through Embiid’s Sixers in an all-time classic semifinals series that ended on one unexplainably improbable shot by Leonard.

Now that he’s back, Canada has faith in another Finals run.