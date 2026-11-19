The Toronto Raptors have received some bad news about guard RJ Barrett. Barrett will miss at least the next two weeks due to a strained right hamstring, per Underdog NBA. He has been a big piece for the Raptors, especially in games when both Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes were out. The hamstring injury is one of the ones that gets taken more seriously because it can lead to something bigger.

Raptors Face Extended Absence for RJ Barrett

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 12: RJ Barrett #9 of the Toronto Raptors shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Already being down, Kawhi, Barrett becomes a big loss for the Raptors. His improved offense has been crucial for Toronto. Last playoffs, he was one of their more consistent players and hit the big shots down the stretch. This season he is off to a good start and in the games that Barnes and Kawhi missed was phenomenal.

Barrett had his struggles early with the Knicks and a bit when he first got to the Raptors, but after that, he has established himself as one of the better players. He improved his three-point shooting, and it’s hard to stop him from attacking the rim. The Raptors will have to find someone to replace his production as he misses some time.

How This Impacts the Rotation

Getty TORONTO, CANADA – NOVEMBER 09: RJ Barrett #9 of the Toronto Raptors gestures during the second half of a NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Scotiabank Arena on November 9, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)

This will have a big impact on the Raptors. Someone else will have to go in and produce in some way. Toronto is now down two of their best players, and it will be hard to find that type of production elsewhere. This is a really deep team, though, and they have multiple players capable of showing up on the offensive end of the game.

Barnes is always going to show up for the most part on both ends. They will need to establish the second option for the time that Barrett misses. This could be a chance for a player like Immanuel Quickley to step up even more and play a bigger role. Maybe even Jamal Shead or Jakobe Walter. They have players who are capable of this.

The Raptors will be without Barrett for a minimum of two weeks, and it could end up being longer. This is a big loss for a Toronto team that’s been struggling with injuries. It’s a chance for someone else to step up and play huge minutes in the upcoming games. Barnes will have to carry a bigger workload.