Toronto Raptors Release Injury Report for New York Knicks Game (Nov. 15)

The Toronto Raptors are back at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday to start a three-game home stand. They welcome the New York Knicks for their first matchup of the season.

The Raptors are on a three-game losing streak and will look to snap it against the defending NBA champions. They have been playing without Kawhi Leonard since October 25, when he was diagnosed with a left knee injury.

Scottie Barnes has also missed the last four games because of a left groin strain.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report vs. New York Knicks

On Saturday, the Toronto Raptors released their official injury report for their game against the New York Knicks.

The Raptors have five players on their injury report, with four players listed as out and one player tagged as questionable.

Scottie Barnes is questionable to play, which means he could get upgraded to available before tip-off. Barnes would give the Raptors a better chance of beating the defending champs.

However, there’s also a chance Barnes could get downgraded to out and miss his fifth consecutive game.

Kawhi Leonard, Nate Bittle, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Malachi Smith are all sidelined, but Leonard and Bittle are the only ones injured.

Leonard continues to recover from his left knee injury, while Bittle has a right foot avulsion fracture.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP is ramping up his reconditioning, but he still has no clear timetable. Bittle is considered week-to-week, as per CBS Sports.

McCullar and Smith are not injured. They are signed to two-way contracts, which means they have limited appearances in the NBA. They are likely going to be on the sidelines as inactive players.

Raptors vs. Knicks Preview

The Toronto Raptors are currently sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 5-7. They have lost three in a row heading into Sunday’s matchup. They are in the middle of the pack in terms of offense and defense, ranking 15th in both points per game and points per game allowed.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are just sitting above the Raptors in the standings at 6-6. They are on a two-game losing streak and have been very inconsistent this season. They still have a top-2 defense, but they are just 25th in points per game.

Last season, the Knicks swept the Raptors 5-0. The Raptors are on a 13-game losing streak against the Knicks and have not won since January 22, 2023.