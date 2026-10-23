Raptors Provide Scare in Kawhi Leonard’s Debut

The Toronto Raptors made a bold decision this offseason when they traded to bring back Kawhi Leonard.

They had to send a hefty package to the Los Angeles Clippers, headlined by Brandon Ingram.

They then had to wait out the NBA’s investigation into impermissible payments to Leonard before they knew for sure that the trade would go through.

But that all became a moot point this week. Leonard is back in a Raptors uniform, and all that matters is how it works on the court.

And the Raptors absolutely blitzed the Chicago Bulls in their opener earlier this week, winning by 43.

It’s the kind of outing that can scare the rest of the league.

Raptors Praised by ESPN

ESPN’s Ben Golliver noted that the way the Raptors played should incite fear in the rest of the Eastern Conference.

“The schedule-makers gifted Leonard a home opener against the lowly Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, and the two-time Finals MVP took full advantage,” Golliver writes. “Leonard wasted no time moving past a tumultuous summer marked by a delayed trade and the NBA’s lengthy salary cap circumvention investigation, enjoying a hearty welcome back from the Toronto crowd before scoring 23 points and snagging four steals in a blowout victory. The scariest part for East rivals: Leonard didn’t have his signature midrange jumper dialed in and played only 24 minutes, yet the Raptors still managed a 43-point margin of victory that tied for the fifth largest in franchise history.”

Toronto already had impressive defensive length, led by Scottie Barnes. Leonard only adds to that.

But it’s on the offensive end where Leonard can raise Toronto’s ceiling even higher. He makes tough shots consistently and with a smoothness that allows the entire offensive upside to improve for the Raptors.

Raptors Schedule

The Raptors will get some better tests than the Bulls in short order.

They play in Washington against the Wizards on Friday night, and while that doesn’t sound intimidating, these are different Wizards. They have Anthony Davis and Trae Young now, although they’ll still be without AJ Dybantsa due to injury.

The Raptors stay on the road on Sunday when they head to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, now led by Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

Toronto returns home for its next contest in front of its fanbase on Wednesday, Oct. 28, when the Raptors will host the Orlando Magic in a battle of intriguing Eastern Conference teams.