Toronto Raptors Sign 2 Champions in Twin Roster Announcement

The Toronto Raptors turned two reported agreements into official transactions Wednesday, signing center Trey Jemison III and guard Andre Jackson Jr. as they continued filling out the edges of their roster.

Jemison signed a two-way contract, while the Raptors did not disclose the terms of Jackson’s deal. Jackson is expected to enter training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract and compete for one of Toronto’s final standard roster spots.

NBA insider Chris Haynes first reported Tuesday that Jemison and Toronto had agreed to a two-way deal. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto later broke the news of Jackson’s agreement, adding that the former Milwaukee Bucks wing would have to earn his place on the regular-season roster.

Neither move alters the top of Toronto’s rotation. Together, however, they give the Raptors two inexpensive depth options with NBA experience — one for the frontcourt and another for the perimeter.

Trey Jemison Adds Insurance Behind Jakob Poeltl

Jemison, 26, fills Toronto’s third and final two-way slot alongside guards Chucky Hepburn and Jaden Bradley. The 6-foot-10, 270-pound center should spend considerable time with Raptors 905 while remaining available when the NBA club needs another traditional big man.

He averaged 1.0 point and 1.4 rebounds in 6.3 minutes across 13 games for the New York Knicks last season. Jemison also played 31 G League games, making 30 starts and averaging 8.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steal.

Jemison has appeared in 76 career NBA games for Washington, Memphis, New Orleans, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York. His best opportunity came with the injury-depleted Grizzlies in 2023-24, when he made 14 starts.

The Raptors do not need him to challenge Jakob Poeltl. They need him to provide insurance behind Poeltl and Trayce Jackson-Davis while offering a different profile from undersized frontcourt options such as Collin Murray-Boyles.

Jemison does not stretch the floor, but he is strong, active around the rim and capable of absorbing physical minutes. His screening, rebounding and shot-blocking give Toronto a developmental center who can be called upon without disrupting the primary rotation.

Andre Jackson Jr. Enters Crowded Raptors’ Roster Competition

Jackson’s path is less secure.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 2.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.5 minutes over 48 games for Milwaukee last season. He has career averages of 2.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 172 games, including 52 starts.

A member of Connecticut’s 2023 NCAA championship team, Jackson built his NBA reputation on athleticism, defensive versatility and quick decision-making. His inconsistent jumper has prevented him from claiming a permanent rotation role.

Toronto’s perimeter group already includes Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, Gradey Dick and Jamison Battle. That leaves Jackson facing a genuine camp fight, but his ability to defend several positions and create energy without requiring touches gives him a chance.

The twin announcements are not transformative. They are the sort of low-risk roster work that can still matter over an 82-game season.

Jemison gives the Raptors another body at their thinnest position. Jackson gives them another defender in a league that never has enough of them. The next step is proving either can become more than August depth.