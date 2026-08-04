Raptors Pry NBA Champion Center Away From Knicks

The Toronto Raptors have added championship pedigree and much-needed size to their frontcourt without using a standard roster spot.

Toronto agreed to a two-way contract with former New York Knicks center Trey Jemison III, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Tuesday. The deal fills the Raptors’ final two-way opening and brings in a 26-year-old big man who spent last season with the reigning NBA champions.

Jemison was ineligible to participate in the Knicks’ playoff run because he remained on a two-way contract. Still, he contributed during the regular season, stayed with the team throughout the postseason and received a championship ring.

His role in Toronto could become more substantial.

The 6-foot-10, 270-pound center brings the kind of size the Raptors lacked behind Jakob Poeltl last season. Jemison will split his time between Toronto and Raptors 905, but injuries or matchup needs could quickly create NBA minutes.

Jemison Gives Raptors Size and Physicality

Jemison appeared in 13 games for New York last season, averaging 1.0 point and 1.4 rebounds in 6.3 minutes. Those modest numbers reflected his limited opportunity behind Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti.

His G League production provides a better picture of what Toronto is getting.

Jemison averaged 8.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 31 appearances for Westchester. He shot efficiently around the basket and used his strength to create second-chance opportunities.

He has played 76 NBA games for Washington, Memphis, New Orleans, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York, averaging 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.8 minutes.

His best NBA stretch came with the Grizzlies in 2023-24. Jemison averaged 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 23 games, making 14 starts. He also scored a career-high 24 points against Washington.

Jemison will not stretch the floor or create his own offense. He makes his living through hard screens, offensive rebounds, rim protection and forceful finishes. His 7-foot-2 wingspan allows him to challenge shots, while his frame helps him hold position against the league’s heavier centers.

That physicality separates him from Toronto’s other reserve options.

Toronto Adds Insurance Behind Jakob Poeltl

Poeltl remains the clear starter, but he appeared in only 46 games last season while dealing with injuries. He averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Collin Murray-Boyles can play small-ball center and should have a prominent role after averaging 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds as a rookie. But at 6-foot-7, he is better suited to defending with mobility than wrestling with traditional centers for an entire game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is another option after Toronto exercised his $2.4 million contract option. He barely entered the rotation following his trade from Golden State, however, averaging only 5.0 minutes in his limited Raptors appearances.

Jemison gives coach Darko Rajaković a different look: a powerful screener and rebounder capable of protecting the paint without requiring touches.

His lack of shooting could further complicate spacing on a roster already featuring several interior-oriented players. But a two-way contract limits Toronto’s risk while giving Raptors 905 an experienced anchor.

Jemison joins guards Chucky Hepburn and second-round pick Jaden Bradley in occupying the Raptors’ three two-way slots. He can play in as many as 50 NBA games, though Toronto would need to convert him to a standard contract to make him playoff-eligible.

The Knicks never found consistent minutes for Jemison. The Raptors now have a season to determine whether they can turn his size, experience and championship habits into dependable center depth.