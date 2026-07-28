Raptors Proposed to Land Stephen Curry Next to Kawhi in New 4-Team Trade

The Golden State Warriors are in a tough spot after a horror 2025-26 season. The franchise still intends to compete for a championship under Stephen Curry, but the possibility of that is growing bleak by the moment.

The Warriors did have a glimmer of hope earlier in the offseason, being linked with notable players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and even a free agency move for LeBron James. None of that happened, or at least not likely to happen, as in the case of Davis.

The front office could face a difficult choice that may revolve around an option of keeping Curry, which they strongly intend to do, or the much harder choice of moving him to gain flexibility and plan life after him.

While the latter option seems unlikely, there is a potential move that Golden State can benefit from in the long run.

In a proposed trade, the Toronto Raptors would acquire Curry and Clint Capela along with second-round picks in 2028 and 2031.

The Warriors would receive Jamal Murray, Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles and first-round picks in 2027, 2028, and 2029.

The Denver Nuggets would get RJ Barrett, Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams.

The Houston Rockets would then get Aaron Gordon and Kristaps Porzingis.

This hypothetical deal would surpass the deal for Antetokounmpo as the biggest move in the summer due to the magnitude of salaries being moved.

Toronto Raptors Acquire Stephen Curry in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Curry is on an expiring deal and a rather large one at that. His $62.6 million salary for 2026-27 is the current highest in the league and a very significant one for any cap to carry. He is extension eligible this summer and could go higher than that with a new deal.

The Warriors have no problem breaking the bank for their franchise cornerstone; however, this proposed deal helps save them a much more hefty commitment as Curry approaches the final years of his career. This doesn’t mean they get a much lower deal with Murray, whose four-year $207.8 million extension is in its first year.

However, Murray is 29 and the perfect bridge for a post-Curry era for the Warriors. He is a primary-level star and a former NBA champion.

The Raptors, for their part, could take on Curry if the Warriors decide to move. They would move two high earners in this framework to create space. Quickley and Barrett’s deal would match the incoming deal for Curry, with Murray-Boyles’ enough for Capella.

Curry Could Chase Fifth Ring Opportunity in the East

The Raptors would be chasing a win-now window with Curry. There is still a holdup with Kawhi Leonard’s incoming, but that is enough to get Toronto dreaming if this framework happens.

It is hardly imaginable that Curry leaves the Bay Area; he is currently the longest-serving one-team player and all signs point to him retiring in Golden State. However, the NBA isn’t always predictable and the chance to win a ring could be a motive to move.

The Warriors at this point aren’t positioned to topple the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the West.

The Eastern Conference is stacked with major moves this summer like Antetokounmpo, James and Jaylen Brown, but it presents a fair competitive chance. Although the Raptors may have to see Leonard’s deal through to have a good case of even enticing Curry to move.





