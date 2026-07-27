Raptors Predicted to Trade for Stephen Curry After Eye-Opening Warriors Report

The Toronto Raptors have plenty to look forward to next season … if the Kawhi Leonard trade finalizes. But this offseason might not be over for the Raptors in terms of potential upgrades.

Missing Brandon Ingram for some of the series, Toronto fought valiantly in the first round of the playoffs last spring. With the help of Leonard, the Raptors could make a strong push for the conference finals. And if the franchise manages to add another star to pair with Leonard and Scottie Barnes, then Finals expectations are suddenly not so far-fetched.

One new name making the rounds in trade rumors is Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. After the Warriors struck out on landing LeBron James, there is growing speculation that Curry might look to move elsewhere to capture ring No. 5.

Would This Raptors-Stephen Curry Trade Prediction Swing the Power in the East?

There were plenty of rumors of Leonard and Curry joining forces this summer — just not in Toronto. Sports Illustrated’s Raptors reporter Jeremy Brener put together a hypothetical trade that would send Curry, the 12-time All-Star who has spent his entire career in Golden State, to Toronto for a haul of assets.

Raptors receive: Stephen Curry

Warriors receive: Immanuel Quickly, RJ Barrett and multiple first round picks.

“If Curry were to join the Raptors, the team would be one of the ones to beat in the Eastern Conference,” Brenner wrote. “The Raptors showed how much they want to be in the arms race when they traded for Leonard, so it shouldn’t take much convincing for them to at least make a call to the Warriors to test the waters.”

Why Raptors Could Pull Off a Trade; Would Warriors Move Curry?

The Raptors have the draft picks and player assets to at least get the Warriors to listen to an offer. Toronto also has multiple tradeable contracts to help fit Curry’s heft salary under the cap, though the 38-year-old has just one season left on his deal.

But for Golden State, it is safe to assume that they would only trade the face of the franchise if he asked to be moved. Suddenly, that scenario doesn’t seem so fantasy after the Warriors were unable to grab James in free agency. As presently-constituted, Golden State cannot contend for a championship, and Curry likely realizes that.

Then there’s the report by Warriors insider Tim Kawakami, who revealed the franchise has turned its attention to building for the post-Curry era, which is somewhat a gut punch to the still title hungry Curry.

“What Lacob wants to do and this might get Warriors’ fans mad, but he wants to build the next team after Stephen Curry. I don’t know how possible that is. But Lacob has a very keen interest in, ‘This organization’s going to show what it can do with Steph Curry and then after him. I don’t think it’s going to be as good myself. But that’s what he wants to do,” Kawakami said on the TK Show.

Golden State has almost been a perennial play-in team since winning the 2022 NBA title. Curry is aging and is starting to pile up an injury history, but he remains elite when on the court.

He deserves another chance to play meaningful basketball before he calls it a career.