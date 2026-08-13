Raptors Projected to Land De’Aaron Fox Alongside Kawhi Leonard in Major Trade

It has been an offseason of uncertainty for the Toronto Raptors, who are still waiting for a verdict on the Kawhi Leonard saga.

Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, remains at the center of multiple ongoing league investigations involving cap circumvention. If Toronto fails to land Leonard this offseason, it could discombobulate some things. But if the trade is ratified and Leonard returns to the Raptors, the team has plenty of options for its next move to help make it a legitimate championship contender.

How much the Eastern Conference appears to have improved this offseason goes without mentioning. The Miami Heat added arguably the best player in the conference, while the Philadelphia 76ers added last season’s league MVP candidate and a 22-time All-Star. And let’s not fail to recognize that the New York Knicks are still the champions until proven otherwise.

Raptors Should Look Into a De’Aaron Fox Trade if Kawhi Lands

The Leonard trade is in limbo, but the signs continue to point toward a peaceful resolution. Leonard expects to be a Raptor, and the team likely foresees having him back. From there, Toronto must look to add a star playmaker to put around Leonard, Scottie Barnes and the plethora of young rising stars on the roster. One player who comes to mind that makes sense for the Raptors is All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox.

With Toronto still short on a true backcourt playmaker, Fox, 28, has the scoring ability and table-setting the Raptors need to take the next step.

Here’s a proposed four-team blockbuster involving the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons that sends Fox from San Antonio to Toronto.

Raptors receive: De’Aaron Fox and Goga Bitadze

Spurs receive: Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett

Magic receives: two 2029 second round picks (via TOR, DET)

Pistons receive: Tristan da Silva

This trade is hypothetical and intended to get the Raptors a backcourt star to pair with Leonard and Barnes, the Spurs a path to clear a guard logjam and add to their already top-notch defense, while giving the Magic and Pistons, the facilitators of the deal, each an impactful rotation piece.

So, why does this trade work for everyone?

Why San Antonio, Toronto, Orlando and Detroit Do the Trade

For Detroit, landing da Silva, a strong 3-and-D player who was selected in the first round just two years ago, for only one second round pick is incredible value. A 6-foot-8 wing, da Silva wouldn’t totally help the Pistons recoup the production Tobias Harris took to San Antonio, but he’d be a meaningful addition.

For Orlando, it’s time to get cheaper before the wheels start to fall off. By moving Bitadze and da Silva, the Magic trims over $11 million and creates some breathing room from the dreaded second apron. Orlando must prioritize its roster building around star cornerstones Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Meanwhile, the two headliners of the trade, the Spurs and Raptors, help each other out.

With Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle firmly installed as long-term building blocks in San Antonio, it will only get increasingly challenging for the Spurs to give three guards heavy minutes. In this trade, San Antonio moves Fox and his hefty contract in exchange for an awesome backup big man for Victor Wembanyama and another elite wing defender in Barrett. Make no mistake, with Poeltl and Barrett, the Spurs would quite easily establish themselves as the league’s most wrecking defense.

The Raptors then boost their status in a top-heavy East. With Fox running the show and two-way star Immanuel Quickley playing off him, Toronto would have that kind of backcourt that teams would simply struggle to stay in front of. So much speed. So much elusiveness.

The Fox-Quickley pairing would be a stellar complement to the wing duo of Leonard and Barnes, who at least on paper figure to be the league’s top defensive duo. And it may not even be close.

Fox, an All-Star last season and former Clutch Player of the Year, appears to be a perfect fit in Toronto.