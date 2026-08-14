Raptors Projected to Land Kyrie Irving Next to Kawhi Leonard in Massive Trade

The Toronto Raptors are still waiting to find out if Kawhi Leonard is in their future plans. As the NBA’s investigation into cap circumvention involving Leonard continues, the Raptors don’t quite know what the future holds.

But, if anything, the Raptors sent a message by trading for Leonard. That they are ready to compete for a championship right here, right now. After all, that is the only explanation for acquiring a star in his mid-30s with the aim of using him as the team’s top weapon.

If the Raptors land Leonard, they shouldn’t stop there. Given all the youth and defense on the roster, adding another veteran superstar at the right price may be the way to go if Toronto wants to celebrate like it’s 2019 again.

Kyrie Irving Would Make the Raptors a Complete Championship-Level Team

It may be a long shot. The Dallas Mavericks may rebuff. But the Raptors should at least try. Take a chance on the 34-year-old who is one of the top five players at his position when healthy, though let’s concede that “when” has become a pretty significant caveat.

In a proposed three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Raptors go after Irving, landing the nine-time All-Star with Leonard and Scottie Barnes and creating a new juggernaut in the East.

Raptors receive: Kyrie Irving

Mavericks receive: Immanuel Quickley, Donte DiVincenzo, a 2029 first round pick (via MIN) and a 2031 first round pick (via TOR)

Wolves receive: P.J. Washington

It is hard to argue that this trade isn’t at least highly intriguing for all three teams. The Raptors land a superstar and form the league’s newest Big Three. The Mavs pick up two first rounders and replace Irving with two much younger guards who consistently produce. Minnesota, meanwhile, gets a major frontcourt upgrade.

Why Toronto, Dallas and Minnesota Do the Trade

For the Wolves, adding LaMelo Ball was an interesting move, but it cost standout big man Naz Reid in the process. If the Wolves can turn around and replace Reid with Washington, the Ball trade potentially becomes even more valuable.

But on the other side of this deal, if we consider what has been reported, this trade is unlikely at this point.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Dallas has resisted incoming offers for Irving all offseason. Star forward Cooper Flagg is already viewed as the franchise cornerstone, and the Mavs view Irving as the perfect mentor to help the teenage sensation quickly round into peak form.

But if Dallas can turn Irving, who missed the 2025-26 season with a major knee injury, into two full-time starting-caliber guards and multiple first round picks, that deal would be incredibly hard to turn down, especially with the grave uncertainty that comes with an aging player returning from a torn ACL.

For the Raptors, who would be banking on Irving returning as the player he was before injury, which was a 25-point-per-game scorer and an electric 3-point shooter, pairing Irving with Leonard and Barnes is a wonderful mix of high-level offense and defense that make the opponent lose sleep the night before a game.

The last time Irving was on the court, he was angling to finish the season averaging 25 points per game while sinking 40 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Toronto proved last season it isn’t far from taking the next step and competing with the top teams in the conference. With the champion New York Knicks set to return almost the same roster from last season, and the Philadelphia 76ers having the best summer of any team in the league, the Raptors landing an Irving-caliber player might need to be the move to help them keep pace in the East.