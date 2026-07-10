Toronto Raptors Could Retain Brandon Ingram, Sign Kawhi Leonard If This Happens

The Toronto Raptors have a chance to retain the assets they gave up in the agreed-upon trade for Kawhi Leonard with the LA Clippers and still get the two-time NBA champion forward.

According to Raptors reporter of Sportsnet Michael Grange, the Raptors could get Leonard and still have Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and their draft assets if the league decides to void the contract of Leonard after they investigate the Aspiration scandal with the Clippers.

The scandal alleged that the Clippers circumvented the salary cap by giving Leonard under-the-table money from a third-party company.

This comes after the Raptors decided to wait to finalize the Leonard trade with the Clippers, following the league’s decision to put the risk of any potential outcome from the investigation impacting Kawhi on Toronto.

“IF Leonard’s contract is voided (unlikely, but not impossible) my understanding is the trade would be off, Ingram, Dick and draft assets would be returned and Leonard would become a free agent … theoretically free to sign with the Raptors,” he wrote on X.

IF Leonard’s contract is voided (unlikely, but not impossible) my understanding is the trade would be off, Ingram, Dick and draft assets would be returned and Leonard would become a free agent … theoretically free to sign with the Raptors: https://t.co/We21YlkaFk — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) July 9, 2026

What Happens If Kawhi Leonard Becomes A Free Agent If His Contract Gets Voided?

If that happens, Leonard would have to sign a mid-level exception with the Raptors to play in Toronto next season, considering the team’s salary situation if they again absorbed the contracts of Ingram and Dick.

The league has been investigating the Leonard-Clippers issue since last year, when it was first reported by investigative journalist Pablo Torre. Until now, no resolution has been expressed.

As it stands, Leonard, who is also a two-time NBA Finals MVP, has one year and $50.3 million remaining on his current contract for the upcoming season.

Leonard played for one season with the Raptors and gave the team its first-ever NBA championship in 2019, beating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

If he plays with the Raptors next season, he would join a youth-laden core led by Scottie Barnes that showed promise last season.

Toronto Raptors Remain Eager To Get Kawhi Leonard Via Trade Despite Limbo

In a statement released on Thursday, the Toronto Raptors reaffirmed their commitment to bringing back Kawhi Leonard to the team, while keeping their guards up for the possible sanctions on the player after the NBA’s investigation is completed.

“The NBA league office informed us that as a result of the ongoing investigation involving the Clippers, we would assume the risk of any potential outcome of the investigation impacting Kawhi,” the team expressed on social media. “In light of this, we will wait until the league’s investigation is complete.”

“The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution for our players, our organization, and our fans,” the Raptors added.

Aside from Ingram and Dick, the Raptors gave up two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and pick swaps to the Clippers for Leonard.

Leonard, who just turned 35 years old, is expected to be the leader of the Raptors if the trade finally pulls through.

He was named in the All-NBA Second Team last season after putting up 27.9 points for the Clippers in 65 games.

Despite his efforts, the Clippers still finished outside of the playoff race.

In Toronto, Leonard has a chance to return to the postseason and possibly take another shot at an NBA championship.