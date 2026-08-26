RJ Barrett’s Future With Toronto Raptors Could Be in Jeopardy

RJ Barrett is a Toronto kid. And while he wasn’t drafted by the Toronto Raptors, he’s currently living his childhood dream of playing for his hometown team.

The New York Knicks selected him No. 3 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke University. After playing in parts of five seasons with the Knicks, including two playoff appearances, Barrett was traded to the Raptors. He was sent along with Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick for QG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn.

Barrett is getting set to enter the final-year of his four-year, $107 million contract, originally signed with the Knicks. Talks of his next potential contract have surfaced, however, the Raptors have already committed multi-year-contracts to their top-tier-players. Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, Jakob Poetl, and Quickley are all signed beyond this year, so the question has been asked how much money will be available to retain Barrett.

RJ Barrett’s Long-Term Future With Raptors in Danger

As per a report from this week, a new suggestion has surfaced for the 26-year-old shooting-guard.

“If the Raptors & RJ Barrett are unable to come to an agreement on a new contract, it might make sense for them to trade for him. The Raptors could dangle Barrett’s expiring contract to get a big man, adding much needed size behind Poeltl. There are very few center options on the trade market, but if one opens up, the Raptors could be intrigued, ” the post on X, on Kalshi Hoops reads, as per @JeremyBrener.

Jeremy Brener is a journalist covering the NBA among other sports for Sports Illustrated, SB Nation.

A previous report by Brener suggested Barrett would consider taking a “hometown discount” to stay with his hometown team.

If Barrett is willing to take a pay cut to stay with the Raptors, that could go a long way towards building a more formidable roster. They made the playoffs for the first time in four years last season but fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the first round.

Would the Raptors Miss Barrett if Traded?

Barrett had a modest season, averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 57 total games played. He ranked third in points per game on the roster and fourth in minutes played per game (30.3).

Raptors forward, Scottie Barnes has essentially become the leader of this team. The 25-year-old, All-Star finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, being named second-team, all-defense. He also leads the team in salary, playing under a five-year, $224 million contract.

Quickley, who has become a sharp-shooter and well-rounded point guard, signed a five-year, $162 million deal. Ingram is playing on a three-year, $120 contract. And Poetl’s contract extension will kick-in next year to the tune of three years, $84 million.

Barnes, Quickley, Ingram, and Poetl are signed through 2029, 2028, 2027, and 2029 respectively. These contracts, plus the remainder of the salaries for the Raptors, would leave very little room to sign Barrett to a multi-year, multi-million deal while still staying under the league’s second-apron.

The other massive question mark that remains for the short-term, and long-term future of the Raptors, is whether or not the Kawhi Leonard-Ingram trade will get finalized. And even if the trade does go through, there’s a possibility Leonard’s long-term contract gets voided out by the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

There’s a world where Barrett isn’t playing for the Raptors next season, but there are too many moving pieces to project his definitive future — right now.