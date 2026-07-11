Scottie Barnes Sends ‘Very Dangerous’ Declaration About Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are seen to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference next season after they got Kawhi Leonard via an agreed-upon trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

During an NBA Summer League game, Scottie Barnes had an interesting declaration about the new-look Raptors squad with Leonard. Barnes said that the team is now “very dangerous” because of the roster’s versatility.

“It seems very dangerous,” Barnes said. “We got people everywhere on the floor. Every position that’s ready to guard. Have that mentality.”

“We’re trying to take candy from the baby, essentially. We got guys that’s everywhere that can do so many different things that help this team out. That’s ready to go out there and play.”

Raptors Know What Kawhi Leonard Would Bring

According to Barnes, the Raptors know what Leonard can bring when he joins the team once the trade is finalized.

“We know what Kawhi can do out there. Be able to score the ball, guard the ball, steals, active. It’s going to fit right in,” he said.

The Raptors got Leonard after giving up Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a pick swap.

Leonard last played with the Raptors in 2019, when he led the squad to their first-ever NBA championship after toppling the Golden State Warriors in the finals.

Aside from Leonard, no player from the championship team seven years is still with the team today as the Raptors have rebuilt their roster around Scottie Barnes since Leonard left for the Clippers shortly after winning the championship in Toronto.

However, the agreed-upon trade is currently in limbo as the Raptors refused to absorb the risks of the potential repercussions of Leonard from the NBA’s investigation of his salary cap scandal with the Clippers.

The allegations said that the Clippers circumvented the salary cap by funneling $28 million to Leonard via an off-the-books endorsement deal with the bankrupt company, Aspiration Partners Inc.

The investigation has been going on for nearly a year, but a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania indicated that the resolution could still be “weeks away.”

Here Are Kawhi Leonard’s Potential Punishments From The Salary Cap Scandal

Kawhi Leonard could see some punishments, ranging from a slap on the wrist to a harsh one, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“If he is implicated in any way in this, you’re looking at fine, suspension, you’re looking at potential voiding of contract, and that would have a result on the potential trade value of Kawhi Leonard,” Charania said on NBA Today.

“Listen, the NBA, for its part, has made it clear that results from the law firm independently are still weeks away,” Charania said.. “And at the crux of this, the delay in a trade being completed is because the Raptors would assume the risk of any potential discipline to Kawhi Leonard.”

The Clippers, owner Steve Ballmer, and Leonard have firmly denied the allegations.

The NBA’s resolution on the issue could impact not just the Leonard trade but also the Raptors and the Clippers, who had talks knowing that the investigation would end soon.

For now, everyone will wait and see how everything unfolds.