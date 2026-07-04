Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sends Thoughts On Kawhi Leonard Return To Toronto Raptors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the Canadian national basketball team on Saturday during the squad’s FIBA Americas game against Puerto Rico.

In that game, Gilgeous-Alexander talked about Canada’s lone NBA team Toronto Raptors, whose squad saw the return of Kawhi Leonard during this offseason.

Gilgeous-Alexander spoke about Leonard, who gave the Raptors their first-ever NBA championship in 2019.

“As long as I can remember, Toronto has loved the Raptors, the country’s loved the Raptors. I don’t think that will ever change, no matter who plays for them,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Adding a guy like that to your roster, no matter where you’re from or what team you are, amplifies everything. Your fanbase, your ability as a team on both ends of the floor. He’s a really good player. Toronto should be a good team next year.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kawhi Leonard’s Careers Coincide

Leonard returned via trade to the Raptors from the LA Clippers, who received Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 pick swap, and two second-round picks.

Leonard will be returning as potentially the Raptors’ franchise cornerstone once more, seven years after leading them to the promised land.

Gilgeous-Alexander is a Canadian and has been the leader of Team Canada in international competitions, including the World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the 2025 NBA champion with the OKC Thunder, also paraded a new look in the Canadian games, ditching the dreads and cutting his hair to a buzz cut hairstyle.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Leonard’s careers have been intertwined somehow. In 2019, Leonard signed with the LA Clippers after they traded Gilgeous-Alexander and a plethora of future first-round picks to the Thunder for Paul George, creating a star duo.

The Clippers have not reached the NBA Finals, despite having star-studded rosters throughout the years, before Leonard is finally shipped back to Toronto, where he is seen to retire.

Leonard is in the final year of a three-year, $149.5 million contract with a $50.3 million salary for the 2026-2027 NBA season. The Raptors are expected to engage in talks with Leonard on a two-year contract extension worth approximately $124 million, according to multiple insider reports.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is A National Treasure in Canada

For the Canada national team head coach Gordon Herbert, Gilgeous-Alexander is a national treasure for Canada, for his brilliance on and off the court.

“I call him Canada’s national treasure. Better person than a player. I think that tells you what person he is,” Herbert, a former assistant coach of the Toronto Raptors, said.

Herbert replaced Jordi Fernandez from the job after being appointed as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets in 2024.

Herbert coached the German national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, leading it to victory and giving the country its first-ever world basketball championship.

Canada is home to elite NBA talent such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Atlanta Hawks, Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers, Kyshawn George of the Washington Wizards, Ryan Nembhard of the Dallas Mavericks, and Dillon Brooks of the Phoenix Suns.